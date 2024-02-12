Free Will and Neuroscience

In this course, we will discuss free will from a neuroscientific perspective.
Module one of the course will explore two neuroscientific arguments against free will from Libet and Wegner and evaluate neuroscientists’ arguments against free will. You will also examine where these experiments do not succeed in debunking free will. In module two, the anatomy and physiology of neurons will be described. You will also learn how they communicate. You will have an understanding about neural anatomy and physiology to consciousness, attention, and free will. In the final and the third module of the course, you will explore an example of the top-down influence on bottom-up processing called volitional attention. You will see how neural circuits responsible for both volitional and non-volitional thought and action interact with each other. Next, you will learn how a neural circuit can change its physical structure and function, and how these changes might impact human behavior.