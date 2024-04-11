Coursera Instructor Network
Next-Generation AI Assistant: Claude by Anthropic
Next-Generation AI Assistant: Claude by Anthropic

Taught in English

1 hour to complete
What you'll learn

  • Create targeted marketing materials and promotional content by utilizing Claude AI.

  • Leverage Claude AI to effectively devise and execute successful product launch strategies.

  • Craft a compelling promo campaign with Claude AI that highlights specific products and services.

April 2024

There is 1 module in this course

In this task, learners will sign up for an Anthropic.AI account and gain access to the platform. They will discover the power of Claude, the ultimate AI assistant, and distinguish it from a simple chatbot. Through practical exercises, learners will craft effective prompts to harness Claude's capabilities and explore the nuances of prompt design. All the prompt's will be created around the idea of Launching a Digital Product.

8 videos1 reading1 assignment

Vinita Silaparasetty
Coursera Instructor Network
7 Courses610 learners

