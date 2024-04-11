In this guided project, you will explore the capabilities of Claude AI, Anthropic's advanced AI assistant, and learn how to effectively apply its features in your work. This journey involves mastering the skills needed to create compelling materials, persuasive messaging, and strategic campaigns that engage your target audience and enhance your projects. Through a blend of hands-on tasks (such as setting up an account, engaging with the AI platform, crafting engaging product descriptions, and designing promotional campaigns and launch plans) and practical exercises, you will develop skills in using Claude AI's sophisticated text generation features. These tools are designed to help you create persuasive and emotionally resonant content that can significantly impact your work. This project is suitable for those with basic experience in AI text-generation tools, like ChatGPT, and aims to build upon that foundation to expand your expertise.
Next-Generation AI Assistant: Claude by Anthropic
Taught in English
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Create targeted marketing materials and promotional content by utilizing Claude AI.
Leverage Claude AI to effectively devise and execute successful product launch strategies.
Craft a compelling promo campaign with Claude AI that highlights specific products and services.
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
April 2024
1 assignment
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There is 1 module in this course
In this task, learners will sign up for an Anthropic.AI account and gain access to the platform. They will discover the power of Claude, the ultimate AI assistant, and distinguish it from a simple chatbot. Through practical exercises, learners will craft effective prompts to harness Claude's capabilities and explore the nuances of prompt design. All the prompt's will be created around the idea of Launching a Digital Product.
What's included
8 videos1 reading1 assignment
Instructor
Offered by
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Machine Learning? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you purchase a Certificate you get access to all course materials, including graded assignments. Upon completing the course, your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
You will be eligible for a full refund until two weeks after your payment date, or (for courses that have just launched) until two weeks after the first session of the course begins, whichever is later. You cannot receive a refund once you’ve earned a Course Certificate, even if you complete the course within the two-week refund period. See our full refund policy.