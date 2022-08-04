About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 5 in the
Nutrition Education for the Consumer Specialization
Beginner Level

No necessary background or knowledge/experience required.

Approx. 2 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Learn how the body detoxifies itself through natural processes compared to commonly advertised detoxes and cleanses.

  • Discover the effects of common sweeteners and nonnutritive sweeteners play on health.

  • Learn the difference between genetically modified foods and conventionally grown produce.

  • Compare the nutrients of organic, grass-fed, and pasture-raised animals used in meat production.

Skills you will gain

  • Detoxes and Cleanses
  • Organic vs. Conventionally Farmed
  • Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs)
  • Nonnutritive Sweeteners
  • Nutrition Coaching
Instructor

Offered by

National Academy of Sports Medicine

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
3 hours to complete

Nutrition Hot Topics and Controversies

3 hours to complete
2 readings

About the Nutrition Education for the Consumer Specialization

Nutrition Education for the Consumer

