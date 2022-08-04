Within the ever-changing nutrition landscape, it becomes difficult to understand current trending topics. Without a doubt, your friends and neighbors will have questions regarding these nutrition hot topics. Most people want to know what to believe or discard from what they hear, but they often lack the tools or the knowledge (or the time) to research topics as they become popular. This course has been designed to take an in-depth approach to explain the science behind many nutrition hot topics and controversies faced by discerning readers today including organic vs. conventionally farmed foods, grass-fed, GMOs, gluten, sweeteners vs. nonnutritive sweeteners in addition to the myths behind detoxes and cleanses.
No necessary background or knowledge/experience required.
Learn how the body detoxifies itself through natural processes compared to commonly advertised detoxes and cleanses.
Discover the effects of common sweeteners and nonnutritive sweeteners play on health.
Learn the difference between genetically modified foods and conventionally grown produce.
Compare the nutrients of organic, grass-fed, and pasture-raised animals used in meat production.
- Detoxes and Cleanses
- Organic vs. Conventionally Farmed
- Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs)
- Nonnutritive Sweeteners
- Nutrition Coaching
