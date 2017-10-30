By Warren C•
Oct 30, 2017
The content of the course was good and relevant. I work in supply chain and the topics were exactly what I needed to help me in my current work.
I found myself implementing the work I learnt straight away for example EOP and ROP.
My only criticism would be the peer review model - think it should be changed going forward
By KIRAN R K•
Jan 18, 2019
Each & every topic discussed in details. This course should be made compulsory so that everyone gets understanding on inventory, continuous improvement, value stream mapping, supply chain management.
By Kamal J•
Dec 28, 2018
It is a good learning program initiated by AL for employees in almost all categories.
Happy to grab the opportunity to complete the course & learnings.
Thanks Coursera...Thanks Ashok Leyland...
By Christian K•
Nov 8, 2018
Very good course. Everything was laid out nicely that made for a great experience. It can sometimes be difficult to find an online class that is interactive, but this particular class was done very well. Wonderful job and I look forward to taking more classes.
By David H•
May 29, 2018
Not a good professor. Makes the material very dry by droning on and on and makes it hard to concentrate during lectures. Often makes simple concepts very complicating. This course needs a new professor that can get their point across clearly.
By Lin Y•
Oct 6, 2018
I think the concept is very generic and not really helping in answering the questions given, even though that the questions are good. I could have learnt more from wikipedia directly.
By John B•
Nov 5, 2018
There have been multiple issues with the course content and quizzes not accepting correct answers.
By James B•
Nov 7, 2019
This course was not helpful
By Auve R P•
May 31, 2020
The course materials are of high quality. One can easily implement this learning professionally in an organization and can add more value to himself. I would strongly recommend having this course who are in this track already. It will definitely improvise the level of knowledge.
By Ali G•
Dec 3, 2018
The course is difficult and hard to understand
By Samiran B•
May 6, 2020
The course material is just the correct for understanding aspects of various processes and process improvement practices. Lecture videos and associated transcripts are very helpful. While the course is designed for 4 weeks with 6-8 hours approximately per week study, I have completed in 9 days as I was getting more and more interest with each new chapter. Professor Udatta Palekar's way of introducing new aspects of operations management and delving deep into with simple teaching techniques are superb. I have benefited a lot. Thank you Coursera. This was my first course. I shall be doing more courses.
By Raynor F E•
Dec 26, 2020
Thanks University of Illinois for this very timely course. I also like how activities are unfolding and Prof. Udatta presents the lesson in very engaging and interesting by giving "relatable" examples just amazing. How I wish I can visit University of Illinois and meet Prof. Udatta and further learn on him. More power University of Illinois and Coursera for this opportunity.
By Raja S N•
Jul 14, 2020
Detailed course work, I thoroughly enjoyed listening to the professor Udatta Palekar.
Quizzes and Assignments are structured in way that student has to understand the concepts to be able to attempt.
Interview with Harting COO is a big plus, in understanding the application of concepts to real time situation.
By LONE B•
May 4, 2020
A very fundamental course indeed! It's fundamental because it teaches one how to Analyze Operations & Processes to evaluate their performance, and then Improve them through Continuous Improvement Methods. Operations are the blood of every system, be it Service or Manufacturing.
By Cheryl P•
Dec 22, 2020
Provides some math formulas, but does not explain how or when to utilize them in context of the real world.
By Erin B•
Nov 2, 2019
I love the concepts in this course, it is important for many professionals. HOWEVER, the intense quantitative analysis should be a separate course for those who actually want to/are currently engaged in work that requires it. For the vast majority of people in an MBA program/managerial or advisory standpoint, the understanding of the underlying assumptions/inputs is enough. I HATE that my understanding of the concepts actually relevant to my career as a bankruptcy attorney are completely consumed by studying concepts to complete math problems that others in my profession will handle. Process management in real form---DON'T overload details for those that don't need it.
By Emmanuel A B G•
Jul 11, 2020
I have been an active online learner for a while now, so I have been exposed to many different teaching methodologies, each one effective in its own way. However, even considering this aspect, it is not common for me to find the level of quality I have found in this course. The professor does not rely on complicated examples for explaining the lectures, and delves in the concept just as necessary. This allows a smooth transition and understanding between the lectures. With nothing else to add, it only remains to say that it has been an honor for me, Professor Udatta, to have taken your course, thank you.
By Gurinder P S•
Oct 13, 2020
Amazing content, this is part of my graduate program and gave me a very good understanding of the content before the class. Professor Palekar explained the key concepts very well and ensured they stick in mind for long with his unique examples. Overall a great learning experience.
By Ibrahim E B•
Mar 3, 2021
the course is good in relation to my present job i'm doing it has help me so great i thank you all for the time and efforts.
but i have tried all i could to verify my ID up to this day i have not got my certificate please help to get it as i need it so desperately thanks
By Haroon M•
May 30, 2018
1) Very good as a broad overview of the field.
2) Further depth provided in important areas.
3) Great to have assignments that use Excel data, and which require substantial calculations, as this allows you to practice and demonstrate knowledge and skills acquired.
By Surya D•
Aug 5, 2020
Professor Udatta Palekar has been excellent throughout this course. I have just begun my MBA and the way this course was put together was so easy for me to understand without having any prior experience with the subject. EXCELLENT
By Nitin P•
Sep 22, 2020
I really enjoyed doing this course. Professor Udatta Palekar presented the subject in a very simple way. I recommend everyone who is interested to improve their knowledge of the operation aof a firm to go for this course.
By amr s•
Apr 14, 2020
That was a very useful and helpful course to whoever wants to improve his process or business.
Personally, It is related to my position at work and it helped me to look at things in a different way than before .
By sravanthi g•
Jun 28, 2020
Very Extensive material! Clear explanation of math behind OM and the Harting's interview could have been more direct questions like, what do they feel about their localization strategy in long run. etc.,
By Linta C•
Apr 30, 2020
As of i like finance and HR so just thought to try this operations. Really a good and interesting course and give a lot of information with examples so its effective and helpful for our future also .