Our World and How to Accept It by University of Colorado Boulder
About the Course
Thriving organizations strive for equity at all levels. Dynamic global DEI initiatives strengthen connectivity within individual teams and foster cross-cultural collaboration and mutual understanding while encouraging the inclusion of employees from all regions. Broader global relations aside, there also exist country-specific ethnic dynamics that make DEI a critical conversation. Global dynamics present a possible risk (and opportunity) for organizations. In this course, we will focus on how successful DEI initiatives advance business goals, the historical context for DEI work, and definitions of several key terms and concepts. In addition, we will wrap up the importance of creating, leading, implementing and measuring the success of DEI initiatives in the workplace
This course can be taken for academic credit as part of CU Boulder’s Master of Engineering in Engineering Management (ME-EM) degree offered on the Coursera platform. The ME-EM is designed to help engineers, scientists, and technical professionals move into leadership and management roles in the engineering and technical sectors. With performance-based admissions and no application process, the ME-EM is ideal for individuals with a broad range of undergraduate education and/or professional experience. Learn more about the ME-EM program at https://www.coursera.org/degrees/me-engineering-management-boulder.
Course logo image credit: Marco Bianchetti. Available on Unsplash at hhttps://unsplash.com/photos/vzFTmxTl0DQ...