Welcome to Performance Assessment in the Virtual Classroom! This course will help you effectively assess student performance virtually, including compliance issues, feedback models, online grade book functions, and data analysis. We will discuss why effective measures of performance and assessment are a crucial component of any virtual program, and the importance of teachers and administrators understanding both the myths and challenges of assessing performance virtually, administering standardized testing with geographical challenges, and complying with state and local requirements to make sure students are meeting requirements. Through the successful completion of this course, you will be able to: • Examine the importance of authentic performance and assessment in the virtual classroom. • Discuss academic integrity and remote assessments in the virtual classroom.  • Apply best practices for data analysis and grade book management. • Consider performance and assessment for special populations: gifted, at-risk, and special needs students. • Discuss the importance of instructional feedback and monitoring progress and performance using technology....

MB

Oct 12, 2020

Even though this course was not easy to complete, I do have to say that I've learned quite a lot and I've acquired some very useful skills along the way :)

ZR

Mar 5, 2021

This course helped me to learn some concepts in virtual teaching performance assessment. I think now I can grade my students in a much systematic manner.

By Dr. P B J

Sep 6, 2020

The title of this course is absolutely precise. Indeed, I learnt about performance evaluation in a virtual setting. The interesting feature of this course was the peer assignment on gradebook management. Proctor route of assessment is one point which can be emphasized to further enhance this course. Overall, I had fun learning and appreciate the instructor for providing an insight into her teaching strategies & experiences

By Andrea C

May 25, 2016

I found our instructor to be effective, and this course to be well taught and administered. The instructional material was an excellent preparation for the assessment, which made it a guide and model in addition to being a good course.

If six stars were statistically permissible, I would have given six stars.

By Julie M

Dec 4, 2018

I gained so much from taking this course. I especially appreciate the materials presented that touched on statistical analysis of the grade book. I will most definitely use the tips the instructor gave on adding feedback in the virtual c

By Glenda D R

Jun 7, 2020

I LOVE THE DISCUSSION. EACH VIDEO IS VERY EASY TO UNDERSTAND AND THE CONCEPTS BEING DISCUSSED SOMEHOW REPEATEDLY APPEARED AND HAS BEEN REPEATEDLY USED IN EACH MODULE -- ALLOWING ME TO MASTER THE CONCEPTS AND IDEA IN ASSESSMENT.

By Adriana N

Jun 8, 2020

Great course! Learning about grade book integrity has changed my outlook on the assignments I provide and how I categorize my own grade book. Thanks.

By Humaira J

May 26, 2020

Module 3 was the most helpful. The week assignment was excellent. I learned things I never thought I need improvement in. Thanks so much!

By Aparna C

Jun 29, 2020

Very Good program

By Regina J

Nov 24, 2019

How can you have a course on this platform about what to do in the virtual classroom when the advice is not followed. You cannot get a hold of anyone, and there is no discussion board. Boo! You are supposed to pay for a certificate, but you cannot get a certificate because it is impossible to complete the peer reviews. Lame

By CHANTE C C

Oct 31, 2020

It's nice to end up my specialization with this course it helps me to map-out necessary things so that I will be guided in classroom settings.

By Abhishek V

Jun 29, 2020

this was an eye opener. Most of the time you follow but there are wide variety of concepts which you need to keep in mind while evaluating.

By Dr. J A

Jul 14, 2020

very informative, well-spaced and fruitful course. especially the instructor was very experienced and know to teach

By July A B M

Feb 7, 2019

The content is wonderful. I will be able to be a great virtual teacher thanks to the guide I got from this course.

By AIMEE L B D

Nov 21, 2020

Very good course to take. Maximize your learning by checking out all the links they provide for optional reading.

By Dr. G M D

May 25, 2020

Excellent Course. It provides in depth knowledge to the instructor. The course explains each concept clearly

By Mardie B

Aug 23, 2020

Very informative and very significant learning during this new normal. Thank you Professor Hernandez

By Cristina M C M

Jul 19, 2018

An excellent course with examples and the own experience of the teacher who shares in each lesson.

By glecy g

May 1, 2021

I gain lots aof insights on this subject. Very great help for this new normal education.

By Nanda P

Jun 26, 2020

good experience to have new virtual assessments and performance tips.

By Miguel A C Q

Feb 14, 2022

R​ealmente muy importante la realidad de las evaluaciones en lníea.

By Rajeev G

Jun 27, 2020

Really this course will be very beneficial in our professional life

By Prof P S H

Nov 2, 2020

Very Informative about how to handle different types of learners

By Preethy J

Oct 26, 2021

The content is very good and enjoyed every bit of this course.

By Elsibell C

May 6, 2021

This has been an upgrade for my professional performance

