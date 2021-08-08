By Nguyen D L•
Aug 8, 2021
I planned to take this course as a review to tutor my son in Physics. The lecture and demonstration in class gave me much more than a quick review. Prof Hafner made the topic very interesting. I have learned a deeper understanding and appreciation of E Field (lines and flux).
Thanks so much,
Nguyen Le
By Sylvain M•
Oct 11, 2021
I enjoyed this course very much : it provided me with some deep understanding of electric phenomena, and with plenty of opportunities to put this understanding to the test.
By Kasra M•
Jan 15, 2022
Impressive course! I covered all my lack of knowledge in these areas thanks to excellent teaching of professor Hafner. All the best to you, Kasra
By Kartik R•
Oct 10, 2021
Some technical issues with the homework submission parsing, and sometimes you said Micro Coulombs but used normal.
By David W•
Feb 15, 2022
Good, but there's a few errors in the homework.
By Ajay g•
Feb 5, 2022
last exam and problems sets are very nice.
By Chase 0•
Mar 4, 2022
Cons: This course is really great but there are a lot of things lacking. There are few issues for example most of the time the assignments has typo and wrong answers. I recomment to look into forum when doing assignment. From week 2 there will be a lot of mistakes in assignments. The forum is very passive and that's one issue that instructor should improve. There are so many mistakes in homework that it should be given free.
Pros: I like the instructor does some creative experiments I LOVE it( He seems to be very passionate about it). The books are great resource and I recommend to read it and take notes. The quality of teaching is above average and very beginner friendly.
When the homework will be fixed I will rate 5 stars :). Thanks for creating the course.