Chevron Left
Back to Physics 102 - Electric Charges and Fields

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Physics 102 - Electric Charges and Fields by Rice University

4.8
stars
21 ratings
6 reviews

About the Course

This course serves as an introduction to the physics of electricity and magnetism. Upon completion, learners will have an understanding of how the forces between electric charges are described by fields, and how these fields are related to electrical circuits. They will gain experience in solving physics problems with tools such as graphical analysis, algebra, vector analysis, and calculus. The course follows the typical progression of topics of a first-semester university physics course: charges, electric forces, electric fields potential, magnetic fields, currents, magnetic moments, electromagnetic induction, and circuits. Each module contains reading links to a free textbook, complete video lectures, conceptual quizzes, and a set of homework problems. Once the modules are completed, the course ends with an exam. This comprehensive course series is similar in detail and rigor to what is taught on-campus. It will thoroughly prepare learners for their upcoming introductory physics courses, or more advanced courses in physics....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 7 of 7 Reviews for Physics 102 - Electric Charges and Fields

By Nguyen D L

Aug 8, 2021

I planned to take this course as a review to tutor my son in Physics. The lecture and demonstration in class gave me much more than a quick review. Prof Hafner made the topic very interesting. I have learned a deeper understanding and appreciation of E Field (lines and flux).

Thanks so much,

Nguyen Le

By Sylvain M

Oct 11, 2021

I enjoyed this course very much : it provided me with some deep understanding of electric phenomena, and with plenty of opportunities to put this understanding to the test.

By Kasra M

Jan 15, 2022

Impressive course! I covered all my lack of knowledge in these areas thanks to excellent teaching of professor Hafner. All the best to you, Kasra

By Kartik R

Oct 10, 2021

Some technical issues with the homework submission parsing, and sometimes you said Micro Coulombs but used normal.

By David W

Feb 15, 2022

Good, but there's a few errors in the homework.

By Ajay g

Feb 5, 2022

l​ast exam and problems sets are very nice.

By Chase 0

Mar 4, 2022

Cons: This course is really great but there are a lot of things lacking. There are few issues for example most of the time the assignments has typo and wrong answers. I recomment to look into forum when doing assignment. From week 2 there will be a lot of mistakes in assignments. The forum is very passive and that's one issue that instructor should improve. There are so many mistakes in homework that it should be given free.

Pros: I like the instructor does some creative experiments I LOVE it( He seems to be very passionate about it). The books are great resource and I recommend to read it and take notes. The quality of teaching is above average and very beginner friendly.

When the homework will be fixed I will rate 5 stars :). Thanks for creating the course.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder