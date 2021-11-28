Chevron Left
Back to Algebra: Elementary to Advanced - Polynomials and Roots

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Algebra: Elementary to Advanced - Polynomials and Roots by Johns Hopkins University

About the Course

This course is the final course in a three part algebra sequence, In this course, students extend their knowledge of more advanced functions, and apply and model them using both algebraic and geometric techniques. This course enables students to make logical deductions and arrive at reasonable conclusions. Such skills are crucial in today's world. Knowing how to analyze quantitative information for the purpose of making decisions, judgments, and predictions is essential for understanding many important social and political issues. Quantitative Skills and Reasoning provides students the skills needed for evaluating such quantitatively-based arguments. This class is important as the mathematical ideas it treats and the mathematical language and symbolic manipulation it uses to express those ideas are essential for students who will progress to calculus, statistics, or data science....

TC

May 17, 2022

This course is very informative. I think this will help my students

SA

Sep 12, 2021

I liked the way of explanation very simple and understandable

By Russell L M

Nov 28, 2021

I​ have always been weak in Math and now I know why. Never before did I have an instructor who so clearly explained the concepts behind the formulas and their practical applications. I now have the confidence to take additional classes as well as a more analytical mind. Thank you so much Professor Cutrone!

By Patricia F

Nov 23, 2021

This course had a wealth of material that was very easy to navigate. The instructor included videos, notes, and examples to help master the material. All assessments had immediate and comprehensive feedback. Thank you, Dr. Cutrone!

By Mohamed H

Apr 7, 2022

I've really learned a lot in this course and in the whole specialization as a whole. I'm really grateful for the experience and looking forward to taking the introduction to calculus specialization by John Hopkins university.

By Daniel T C

Oct 9, 2021

Excellent course. Set at a pace and range which helps someone with algebra in life's rear-view mirror get re-engaged in mathematics. I look forward to the future modules. Excellent course and excellent instructor.

By Tina C

May 18, 2022

T​his course is very informative. I think this will help my students

By Samiha A

Sep 13, 2021

I liked the way of explanation very simple and understandable

By Charles G

Oct 4, 2021

C​hallenging course.

By Matthew L

Apr 30, 2022

Fantastic!!

By Dr. N K

Apr 11, 2022

Great

By Geophychem A

Sep 6, 2021

Thank you so much for this specialization! It was a wonderful experience reviewing my Algebra knowledge and having a certificate for it.

However, I hope that on the certificate, you can put the instructor's name and his title over his signature. Instead of JUST the signature.

Thank you.

By Greg L

Apr 16, 2022

m​ostly faultless, well presented - but there is nothing advanced, all is elementary

