May 17, 2022
This course is very informative. I think this will help my students
Sep 12, 2021
I liked the way of explanation very simple and understandable
By Russell L M•
Nov 28, 2021
I have always been weak in Math and now I know why. Never before did I have an instructor who so clearly explained the concepts behind the formulas and their practical applications. I now have the confidence to take additional classes as well as a more analytical mind. Thank you so much Professor Cutrone!
By Patricia F•
Nov 23, 2021
This course had a wealth of material that was very easy to navigate. The instructor included videos, notes, and examples to help master the material. All assessments had immediate and comprehensive feedback. Thank you, Dr. Cutrone!
By Mohamed H•
Apr 7, 2022
I've really learned a lot in this course and in the whole specialization as a whole. I'm really grateful for the experience and looking forward to taking the introduction to calculus specialization by John Hopkins university.
By Daniel T C•
Oct 9, 2021
Excellent course. Set at a pace and range which helps someone with algebra in life's rear-view mirror get re-engaged in mathematics. I look forward to the future modules. Excellent course and excellent instructor.
By Tina C•
May 18, 2022
By Samiha A•
Sep 13, 2021
By Charles G•
Oct 4, 2021
Challenging course.
By Matthew L•
Apr 30, 2022
Fantastic!!
By Dr. N K•
Apr 11, 2022
Great
By Geophychem A•
Sep 6, 2021
Thank you so much for this specialization! It was a wonderful experience reviewing my Algebra knowledge and having a certificate for it.
However, I hope that on the certificate, you can put the instructor's name and his title over his signature. Instead of JUST the signature.
Thank you.
By Greg L•
Apr 16, 2022
mostly faultless, well presented - but there is nothing advanced, all is elementary