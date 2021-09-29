AB
Dec 20, 2018
This course is very informative and an excellent source for clinicians who want to become familiar with and comfortable identifying at-risk population and prescribing PrEP. Highly recommended.
KJ
Oct 10, 2018
really thorough overview of PrEP, great faculty and will be a great resource to reference back to. I learned a lot (and reinforced a lot of what I already knew, too!) thanks!
By Aedrian A•
Sep 29, 2021
The key takeaway from this exhaustive and well-done offering is that pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) is not just a drug to prevent getting infected specifically by HIV but a process towards ensuring optimal sexual health. Indeed, the material vividly reflected this reality. This is the first course I have taken whose is explicit goal is to connect comprehensively with not just either a wide net of audience (usually making the material to be “too light” for those with experiences and competencies in the topic) or a small group of specialists – rather, there are components meant for practitioners and clients/patients. The course creators delivered a holistic view of the process itself and the relevant circumstances that either enable or hamper its implementation. I highly recommend this course to everyone – health professionals, the casually-interested, and past/present/prospective clients alike – so that more people can contribute in the whole-of-society approach against HIV/AIDS and other sexually-transmitted infections.
By Daniel J R F•
Nov 12, 2017
This was an excellent class. Being able to see on both sides of the PrEP discussion and treatment plan is beneficial for all. It's very important to understand the topic from both sides as the preventative and therapeutic treatments are still fairly new to both patients and providers. It's important that we all understand that there are new ways out there to prevent and treat the proliferation of newly acquired HIV cases. With both provider and patient understanding the resources available to them, and how to access these treatments, we can hopefully begin to end the
By Sergio G•
Apr 30, 2022
Very nice program for healthcare providers, patients, and the Pharma Industry. Good message to educate both providers and patients that PrEP is a process of sexual health and it is not just a pill. Also a good analysis of barriers, model of care, engagement with staff and patient group, including cost-effectiveness analysis. Certainly, PrEP is another important tool to help achieve the goal of eliminating HIV.
Very good program and the teachers from John Hopkins University are outstanding.
By David N•
Dec 1, 2020
Have not enjoyed and learned from one single course in a while. This course was awesome and provided me some tools that I can extensively apply in my practice as Nurse Practitioner and Infection Control Nurse. Also I am taking lots of advices in how managed discrimination against LGBTIQ, hard conversation among others. I want to thank every single of you that made possible and we are here thanks to you!!
By Mario A G•
Jan 20, 2019
This course was very informative and interesting. Some of the subject matter was repeated multiple times and so maybe some editing of the course would make it a bit more coherent. That being said, thank you to Johns Hopkins School of Nursing and all the Staff that made this course possible. Keep up the good work.
By Thomas G•
Aug 25, 2019
This course was extremely thorough and gave an excellent overview of both the patient and provider sides of PrEP. I now know so much about PrEP and feel prepared to answer questions from others in the field about this drug.
By Ana A•
Feb 6, 2020
This is an excellent course, both for providers and patients. A lot of new information I have learned. It is important to be informed and keep up with new ways to prevent HIV and help your patients that are at risk.
By Amir B•
Dec 21, 2018
By Katherine J•
Oct 11, 2018
By Ivan R•
Dec 25, 2018
My name is Ivan Rivera this online training really help me even more to provide more powerful information to my clients, as a PrEp Navigator in NYC.
By Harria W•
Aug 12, 2020
Doing this course was important for me. The materials and presentations were very informative. Thanks to all the presenters.
By Reananetse M•
May 13, 2021
Very informative and well explained through the use of the videos...gives detailed lectures
By Benjamin E•
Apr 11, 2021
For any provider or patient wanting to learn more about PrEP, this course is a must.
By Pamelyn J S•
Jan 3, 2020
This is an excellent course that is easy to understand and get through independently
By Halsey M•
Nov 19, 2020
Great detail, and provided necessary content to feel confident in providing PrEP!
By Jay S•
Mar 6, 2019
Great course that allows clinical understanding of PrEP, how and why it works!!
By John F•
Oct 21, 2020
extremely informative, giving perspectives of both providers and patients.
By Kelly D•
Jul 29, 2017
Extremely interesting for those looking to work in HIV related fields.
By Paweł Z•
Oct 30, 2018
Its greate dozen of knowledge. Even that is a litte bit old.
By Carmaletta A•
Aug 31, 2017
Was a really good course to understand PrEP better.
By Badru M S•
May 1, 2020
Very impressive and empowering course.
By Arthur W•
Jun 21, 2019
Very useful details on the evidence.
By Petrus N K•
Dec 31, 2018
The course was very informative.
By Elton•
Jan 8, 2018
Enjoyed learning about PrEP
By Huijun H•
Apr 9, 2021
Excellent classes!