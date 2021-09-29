Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for PrEParing: PrEP for Providers and Patients by Johns Hopkins University

4.7
stars
140 ratings
38 reviews

About the Course

Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) using the antiretroviral medication emtricitibine/tenofovir approved in countries around the world is a highly effective means of reducing transmission of HIV through sexual encounters and needle sharing. This Johns Hopkins University course PrEPares you with essential information, concepts and practical advice regarding PrEP from leaders in the field. A first of its kind learning opportunity, both providers and patients learn from the same experts through content that meets the needs of both audiences, while facilitating the opportunity for a shared community space. Lessons for healthcare workers provide background on foundational and cutting-edge research and PrEP guidelines, how to initiate a PrEP program, clinical management and providing culturally sensitive sexual health and primary care to diverse communities. Lessons for PrEP enthusiasts, PrEP users or the PrEP curious provide information regarding who can benefit from PrEP, how to access services, what to expect and how to stick with your PrEP program long-term. OBJECTIVES: At the conclusion of the session, the participant will be able to: 1. Describe the differences between foundational PrEP studies and demonstration projects 2. Describe the basic pharmacodynamics of tenofovir/emtricitibine including mechanism of infection prevention and time to protective concentration in mucosal tissues 3. List recommendations from PrEP for Prevention of HIV Infection in the United States clinical practice guidelines, USPHS and CDC, including initial and ongoing screening and testing 4. Describe the need for PrEP as an HIV prevention tool for priority in often stigmatized populations 5. Indicate the components for integrating PrEP services into clinical practice 6. Outline guidelines for screening and treatment of sexually transmitted infections 7. Describe how to take a thorough sexual history and to engage with clients around sex in an affirming and non- judgmental manner 8. List the baseline and follow-up laboratory monitoring required 9. Explain key aspects of patient education for HIV prevention and sexual health 10. Describe protocols for ongoing PrEP services and when to discontinue FACULTY/ CREDENTIALS: Jason E. Farley, PhD, MPH, ANP-BC, FAAN, Associate Professor Johns Hopkins University School of Nursing Chris Beyrer, MD, MPH, Professor Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health Yusuf Ariyibi, BA, Disease Intervention Specialist Baltimore City Health Department Joyce Jones, MD, MS, Clinical Associate Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine Neha Sheth Pandit, PharmD, AAHIVP, BCPS, Associate Professor University of Maryland School of Pharmacy Pierre-Cedric Crouch, PhD, ANP-BC, ACRN, Director of Nursing San Francisco AIDS Foundation Renata Arrington Sanders, MD, Assistant Professor Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine Jenell Coleman, MD, MPH, Associate Professor Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine Michele Decker, ScD, MPH, Associate Professor Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health Deborah Dunn, PA-C, MBA, Physician Assistant Chase Brexton Health Care Jordan White, MS, Desmond Tutu Fellow of Public Health and Human Rights Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health Gregory Lucas, MD, PhD, Professor Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine Demetre Daskalakis, MD, MPH, Acting Deputy Commissioner, Division of Disease Control, NYC Dept. of Health and Mental Hygiene David Dowdy, MD, PhD, Associate Professor Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health Jessica LaRicci, PrEP Coordinator Johns Hopkins University School of Nursing Susan Tuddenham, MD, MPH, Assistant Professor Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine Joseph Cofrancesco, MD, MPH, FACP, Associate Professor of Medicine Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine Jill Crank, CRNP, MSN/MPH, Nurse Practitioner Evergreen Healthcare Paul Sacamano, MPH, ANP-BC, ACRN, PrEP Project Lead Johns Hopkins University School of Nursing Shima Ge, BS, PrEP Peer Navigator Johns Hopkins University School of Nursing ORIGINATION DATE October 02, 2017 RENEWAL DATE: November 30, 2019 EXPIRATION DATE: November 30, 2021 URL: https://www.coursera.org/learn/prep/ HARDWARE/SOFTWARE: Computer Hardware; Internet connection; Browser MATERIALS: None TARGET AUDIENCE: physicians, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, registered nurses, pharmacists, health education specialists, public health workers, social workers, case managers PREREQUISITES: None FORMAT: These seminars are enduring video presentations with online discussion forum and resources. CONTACT INFORMATION: Office of The REACH Initiative, Johns Hopkins University School of Nursing (888) 788-7737 ACCREDITATION STATEMENTS: CME activities with Joint Providers: This activity has been planned and implemented in accordance with the Essential Areas and policies of the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education through the joint providership of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Johns Hopkins University School of Nursing. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is accredited by the (ACCME®) to provide medical education for physicians. Physicians should claim only the credit commensurate with the extent of their participation in the activity. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention designates this enduring material for a maximum of 10.75 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™. CEU: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is authorized by IACET to offer 1.1 CEU's for this program. CECH: Sponsored by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a designated provider of continuing education contact hours (CECH) in health education by the National Commission for Health Education Credentialing, Inc. This program is designated for Certified Health Education Specialists (CHES) and/or Master Certified Health Education Specialists (MCHES) to receive up to 10.5 total Category I continuing education contact hours. Maximum advanced level continuing education contact hours available are 0. CDC provider number 98614. CPE: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education as a provider of continuing pharmacy education. This program is a designated event for pharmacists to receive 1.05 CEUs in pharmacy education. The Universal Activity Number is 0387-9999-19-191-H01-P. Category: This activity has been designated as Knowledge-Based. Once credit is claimed, an unofficial statement of credit is immediately available on TCEOnline. Official credit will be uploaded within 60 days on the NABP/CPE Monitor. For Certified Public Health Professionals (CPH) The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is a pre-approved provider of Certified in Public Health (CPH) recertification credits and is authorized to offer 11 CPH recertification credits for this program. DISCLOSURE: In compliance with continuing education requirements, all presenters must disclose any financial or other associations with the manufacturers of commercial products, suppliers of commercial services, or commercial supporters as well as any use of unlabeled product(s) or product(s) under investigational use. CDC, our planners, our content experts and their spouses/partners wish to disclose they have no financial interests or other relationships with the manufacturers of commercial products, suppliers of commercial services, or commercial supporters with the exception of Dr. Jason Farley and he wishes to disclose that he received grant from Gilead. Planning committee discussed conflict of interest with Dr. Farley to ensure there is no bias. Content will not include any discussion of the unlabeled use of a product or a product under investigational use with the exception of Dr. Arrington Sander’s discussion of PrEP for adolescents, PrEP is not approved for adolescents < 18 years old; and Dr. Tuddenham’s discussion of STI screening, she will be discussing extra genital screening with NAAT currently recommended by CDC. CDC did not accept commercial support for this continuing education activity. Instructions for Obtaining Continuing Education (CE) In order to receive continuing education (CE) for WD2928- PrEParing: PrEP for Providers and Patients please visit TCEO and follow these 9 Simple Steps before 11/30/2021 Complete the activity Complete the Evaluation at https://tceols.cdc.gov/ Pass the posttest at 80% at https://tceols.cdc.gov/ Email son-reachinititiative@jhu.edu once the above is cpmpleted for CE FEES: No fees are charged for CDC’s CE activities....

Top reviews

AB

Dec 20, 2018

This course is very informative and an excellent source for clinicians who want to become familiar with and comfortable identifying at-risk population and prescribing PrEP. Highly recommended.

KJ

Oct 10, 2018

really thorough overview of PrEP, great faculty and will be a great resource to reference back to. I learned a lot (and reinforced a lot of what I already knew, too!) thanks!

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 37 Reviews for PrEParing: PrEP for Providers and Patients

By Aedrian A

Sep 29, 2021

The key takeaway from this exhaustive and well-done offering is that pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) is not just a drug to prevent getting infected specifically by HIV but a process towards ensuring optimal sexual health. Indeed, the material vividly reflected this reality. This is the first course I have taken whose is explicit goal is to connect comprehensively with not just either a wide net of audience (usually making the material to be “too light” for those with experiences and competencies in the topic) or a small group of specialists – rather, there are components meant for practitioners and clients/patients. The course creators delivered a holistic view of the process itself and the relevant circumstances that either enable or hamper its implementation. I highly recommend this course to everyone – health professionals, the casually-interested, and past/present/prospective clients alike – so that more people can contribute in the whole-of-society approach against HIV/AIDS and other sexually-transmitted infections.

By Daniel J R F

Nov 12, 2017

This was an excellent class. Being able to see on both sides of the PrEP discussion and treatment plan is beneficial for all. It's very important to understand the topic from both sides as the preventative and therapeutic treatments are still fairly new to both patients and providers. It's important that we all understand that there are new ways out there to prevent and treat the proliferation of newly acquired HIV cases. With both provider and patient understanding the resources available to them, and how to access these treatments, we can hopefully begin to end the

By Sergio G

Apr 30, 2022

Very nice program for healthcare providers, patients, and the Pharma Industry. Good message to educate both providers and patients that PrEP is a process of sexual health and it is not just a pill. Also a good analysis of barriers, model of care, engagement with staff and patient group, including cost-effectiveness analysis. Certainly, PrEP is another important tool to help achieve the goal of eliminating HIV.

Very good program and the teachers from John Hopkins University are outstanding.

By David N

Dec 1, 2020

Have not enjoyed and learned from one single course in a while. This course was awesome and provided me some tools that I can extensively apply in my practice as Nurse Practitioner and Infection Control Nurse. Also I am taking lots of advices in how managed discrimination against LGBTIQ, hard conversation among others. I want to thank every single of you that made possible and we are here thanks to you!!

By Mario A G

Jan 20, 2019

This course was very informative and interesting. Some of the subject matter was repeated multiple times and so maybe some editing of the course would make it a bit more coherent. That being said, thank you to Johns Hopkins School of Nursing and all the Staff that made this course possible. Keep up the good work.

By Thomas G

Aug 25, 2019

This course was extremely thorough and gave an excellent overview of both the patient and provider sides of PrEP. I now know so much about PrEP and feel prepared to answer questions from others in the field about this drug.

By Ana A

Feb 6, 2020

This is an excellent course, both for providers and patients. A lot of new information I have learned. It is important to be informed and keep up with new ways to prevent HIV and help your patients that are at risk.

By Ivan R

Dec 25, 2018

My name is Ivan Rivera this online training really help me even more to provide more powerful information to my clients, as a PrEp Navigator in NYC.

By Harria W

Aug 12, 2020

Doing this course was important for me. The materials and presentations were very informative. Thanks to all the presenters.

By Reananetse M

May 13, 2021

Very informative and well explained through the use of the videos...gives detailed lectures

By Benjamin E

Apr 11, 2021

For any provider or patient wanting to learn more about PrEP, this course is a must.

By Pamelyn J S

Jan 3, 2020

This is an excellent course that is easy to understand and get through independently

By Halsey M

Nov 19, 2020

Great detail, and provided necessary content to feel confident in providing PrEP!

By Jay S

Mar 6, 2019

Great course that allows clinical understanding of PrEP, how and why it works!!

By John F

Oct 21, 2020

extremely informative, giving perspectives of both providers and patients.

By Kelly D

Jul 29, 2017

Extremely interesting for those looking to work in HIV related fields.

By Paweł Z

Oct 30, 2018

Its greate dozen of knowledge. Even that is a litte bit old.

By Carmaletta A

Aug 31, 2017

Was a really good course to understand PrEP better.

By Badru M S

May 1, 2020

Very impressive and empowering course.

By Arthur W

Jun 21, 2019

Very useful details on the evidence.

By Petrus N K

Dec 31, 2018

The course was very informative.

By Elton

Jan 8, 2018

Enjoyed learning about PrEP

By Huijun H

Apr 9, 2021

Excellent classes!

