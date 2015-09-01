About this Course

Course 6 of 6 in the
Preparing for Google Cloud Certification: Cloud Engineer Professional Certificate en Español Specialization
Beginner Level

Recommended experience: 6 months+ hands-on experience with GCP. Familiarity with Linux and command line shell usage.

Approx. 8 hours to complete
Spanish

What you will learn

  • Understand the purpose and intent of the Associate Cloud Engineer certification and its relationship to other Google Cloud certifications.

  • Understand how the Associate Cloud Engineer certification is administered, and how to register to take it.

  • Understand the structure of the ACE exam guide, and how to use GCP's resources to create a study plan for the ACE certification exam.

  • Decide whether you are ready to attempt the Associate Cloud Engineer exam.

Skills you will gain

  • Interfaces
  • Virtual Machine
  • Cloud Computing
  • Network Management
Course 6 of 6 in the
Preparing for Google Cloud Certification: Cloud Engineer Professional Certificate en Español Specialization
Beginner Level

Recommended experience: 6 months+ hands-on experience with GCP. Familiarity with Linux and command line shell usage.

Approx. 8 hours to complete
Spanish

Instructor

Offered by

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

24 minutes to complete

Bienvenido a Preparing for the Associate Cloud Engineer Exam

24 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 4 min), 2 readings
Week
2

Week 2

25 minutes to complete

Módulo 1: Acerca de la certificación Associate Cloud Engineer

25 minutes to complete
6 videos (Total 15 min), 1 reading
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Módulo 2: Configuración de un entorno de solución en la nube

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 17 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Módulo 3: Planificación y configuración de una solución en la nube

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 15 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

About the Preparing for Google Cloud Certification: Cloud Engineer Professional Certificate en Español Specialization

Preparing for Google Cloud Certification: Cloud Engineer Professional Certificate en Español

