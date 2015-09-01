About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Recommended experience: 6 months+ hands-on experience with GCP. Familiarity with Linux and command line shell usage.

Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand the purpose and intent of the Associate Cloud Engineer certification and its relationship to other Google Cloud certifications.

  • Understand how the Associate Cloud Engineer certification is administered, and how to register to take it.

  • Understand the structure of the ACE exam guide, and how to use GCP's resources to create a study plan for the ACE certification exam.

  • Decide whether you are ready to attempt the Associate Cloud Engineer exam.

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Recommended experience: 6 months+ hands-on experience with GCP. Familiarity with Linux and command line shell usage.

Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

26 minutes to complete

Introdução ao curso Preparing for the Associate Cloud Engineer Exam

26 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 4 min), 3 readings
Week
2

Week 2

24 minutes to complete

Módulo 1: Sobre a certificação Associate Cloud Engineer

24 minutes to complete
6 videos (Total 14 min), 1 reading
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Módulo 2: Configuração de um ambiente de solução de nuvem

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 16 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Módulo 3: Planejamento e configuração de uma solução de nuvem

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 14 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder