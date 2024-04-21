このコースでは、PCA（Professional Cloud Architect）認定資格試験に向けた学習計画を作成できます。学習者は、試験の範囲を把握できます。また、試験への準備状況を把握して、個々の学習計画を作成します。
Preparing for Your Cloud Architect Journey - 日本語版
Taught in Japanese
What you'll learn
Professional Cloud Architect 認定資格試験で扱われる 5 つの分野をリストする。
分野ごとに自分の知識やスキルのギャップを確認し、学習計画を作成する。
April 2024
10 assignments
There are 7 modules in this course
「Preparing for your Professional Cloud Architect Journey」へようこそ。
5 videos1 reading
Cymbal のクラウド ソリューションへの移行における初期設計上の技術面、ビジネス面での考慮事項を定義する
5 videos1 reading2 assignments
Cymbal の要件に応じたクラウド ソリューションのプロビジョニングとデプロイ
4 videos1 reading2 assignments
Cymbal のクラウド ソリューションに関するセキュリティおよびコンプライアンスの考慮事項を特定する
4 videos1 reading2 assignments
費用や KPI などを分析し、最適化の機会を特定する
4 videos1 reading2 assignments
Cymbal のソリューションをデプロイして運用を継続するためのベスト プラクティスの確立に PCA がどのように役立つかを確認する
4 videos1 reading2 assignments
このモジュールでは、学習計画を完成させます。
8 videos1 reading
