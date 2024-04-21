Google Cloud
Preparing for Your Cloud Architect Journey - 日本語版
Preparing for Your Cloud Architect Journey - 日本語版

Taught in Japanese

What you'll learn

  • Professional Cloud Architect 認定資格試験で扱われる 5 つの分野をリストする。

  • 分野ごとに自分の知識やスキルのギャップを確認し、学習計画を作成する。

There are 7 modules in this course

「Preparing for your Professional Cloud Architect Journey」へようこそ。

What's included

5 videos1 reading

Cymbal のクラウド ソリューションへの移行における初期設計上の技術面、ビジネス面での考慮事項を定義する

What's included

5 videos1 reading2 assignments

Cymbal の要件に応じたクラウド ソリューションのプロビジョニングとデプロイ

What's included

4 videos1 reading2 assignments

Cymbal のクラウド ソリューションに関するセキュリティおよびコンプライアンスの考慮事項を特定する

What's included

4 videos1 reading2 assignments

費用や KPI などを分析し、最適化の機会を特定する

What's included

4 videos1 reading2 assignments

Cymbal のソリューションをデプロイして運用を継続するためのベスト プラクティスの確立に PCA がどのように役立つかを確認する

What's included

4 videos1 reading2 assignments

このモジュールでは、学習計画を完成させます。

What's included

8 videos1 reading

Instructor

Google Cloud Training
Google Cloud
1,308 Courses2,505,419 learners

Offered by

Google Cloud

