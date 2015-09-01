About this Course

35,715 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Advanced Level

The Architecting with Google Cloud Platform specialization or equivalent learning and six months of industry experience with cloud computing.

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Position the Professional Cloud Architect Certification

  • Provide information, tips, and advice on taking the exam

  • Review the sample case studies

  • Review each section of the exam covering highest-level concepts to build confidence in what is known and indicate skill gaps/areas of study

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Advanced Level

The Architecting with Google Cloud Platform specialization or equivalent learning and six months of industry experience with cloud computing.

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up82%(8,491 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

26 minutes to complete

Welcome to Preparing for the Professional Cloud Architect Exam

26 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 10 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

Sample Case Studies

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 26 min), 10 readings, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete

Designing and Implementing

3 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 56 min), 10 readings, 2 quizzes
4 hours to complete

Optimizing and Operating

4 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 49 min), 9 readings, 3 quizzes
2 hours to complete

Resources and next steps

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 5 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM PREPARING FOR THE GOOGLE CLOUD PROFESSIONAL CLOUD ARCHITECT EXAM

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder