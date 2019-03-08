TD
Nov 5, 2020
The course contents are very helpful and well structured. I had a chance to review my lessons and knowledge about GCP services. Many thanks to the instructor and the Training team.
VD
Feb 9, 2021
This is one of the best specializations I have done. It will take me still sometime to sit the actual GCP Architect exam, however it was a good foundation to begin with.
By Tjandra L•
Mar 7, 2019
Good course - save time and this course summarizes all skills /experience needed to pass the exam,
By Luis•
Jul 18, 2019
For me all the courses I have taken at Coursera are very well-prepared and I have spent a nice time doing them. Related to thise course I think is very suitable in order prepare for Certificate examination however I want to comment something referred to Graded Quiz, it is that has exactly the same questions than Ungraded Quiz so I think it would be more useful to make a test with different questions. Thank-you very much you've made a great work¡¡¡¡
By MR A K R•
Mar 27, 2020
Great course, expect us to read and practice a lot. 1st lab was easy, 2nd took me a while to understand. I spent lot of time preaparing and finally got it. 3rd one, i spent lot of time preapring before attemt the lab. Very confident for the exam. thank you coursera.
By Varun G•
Jul 30, 2020
Wow! This course deserves more than five stars. It not only covered the many concepts of GCP but also that of the business requirements that we may encounter during our jobs. This course was much better than all courses combined in the specialization and was a million times better than the Preparing for ACE course. The instructor was precise and the entire course was focused on understanding key concepts, "touchstone" concepts, and to build confidence. The labs were the best out of the bunch, which actually tested knowledge and skills rather than just copy-paste a bunch of commands. Interactive exercises and community sharing make this course a must-have before the exam. Best of Luck!
By bettina d•
Mar 4, 2019
excellent review and preparation of GCP topics for creating, designing and building the business + technical requirements for cloud architecture solutions.
By Jozef J•
Nov 5, 2019
Very good training, too much good information in short time for me. I would like to run it more times than once, to get all benefits
By Robin•
Oct 26, 2019
Didn't realise how much is involved until I enrolled, thank you team for all the information I need to hopefully pass the GCA
By Kevin S•
Sep 24, 2021
Some of the issues show up in discussions from 2 years ago - maybe fix those going foward.
By Anirudh S•
May 26, 2019
Excellent course ... but insufficient for real world topics
By Jeremy V•
Aug 28, 2020
I felt that this course has a lot of room for improvement.
I rely on reading along with subtitles, so I was frustrated to find there were numerous transcription errors. I flagged some specific problems, but there were flagrant transcriptionerrors on every single topic, so they really need a thorough review.
The material in the course was quite outdated, and seemed to be of 2017–2018 vintage. There are several GCP product naming and functionality changes that affect the material. For example, an exam question asks which product is best used for sending GCS objects to Cloud Functions, whereas the two products can now talk directly to each other.
The voiceover narration was frustrating and hard to follow. It is obvious the narrator was reading from an autocue with no separation between headings, paragraphs, or sections. The whole thing did not logically flow. He would be explaining a concept, and there would be random strange sentences which didn't feel like they belong, and only much later realised he was reading out random parts of the slide in a non-logical manner.
Many of the practice sections (in the middle of a talk, it would pause and ask me to consider my answer), however the pauses and prompts were placed in the wrong area. For example, it would tell me the answer, and at the end of the answers, would ask me to consider what the answer would be right after it told me. This is likely a transcription error on the part of the person inputting the data into the course, but it really detracted from the learning experience.
Overall I think the course was not worth my time. I have several other teammates who will be studying for the GCP Cloud Architect certification, and I will be recommending they do not take this course.
By Gunjan M•
Jun 7, 2020
It was a wonderful learning experience. I am working in DevOps since last couple of years on Azure and Openstack environments. This course give me a very good understanding about Google cloud. Labs and quiz are very good, some are really very tough which will really check your knowledge.
By Francisco T•
May 17, 2020
Awesome experience, it's the perfect place for realizing where you need to reinforce your knowledge, not only to pass the exam but to know your weak points. I loved the approach of making you think about every solution instead of the classic questions.
By Abilio R D•
Feb 27, 2020
Fantastic course, very well thought, and the videos, materials, readings and labs were really good to help one to prepare for the exam. It gave me also insight the areas that I need to study and improve my knowledge.
By Thai C D•
Nov 5, 2020
By Victor D•
Feb 10, 2021
By Padmaja S R•
Jun 8, 2020
Good. But Where is the certificate for GCP cloud Architecture professional? I completed all the 6 certifications. Please update my GCP cloud Architect Prof cert.
By Narendra D•
Jul 16, 2020
It is one of the best training courses i have taken, in between i was pulled away for my work and family responsibilities , but i could come back and complete
By Martín I B•
Oct 14, 2020
The most challenge of the series of the courses! Hi level of information and super powerful for anyone want to be a great IT professional! Thanks Google
By Leonardo F•
Jun 8, 2020
It's been a long interesting path towards GCP knowledge, but now I got a strange feeling. I would start again. I'm afraid I lost something in the way
By Tharindu K•
Jul 5, 2020
There were some issues here and there, but overall I think it is a good course for beginners.
By Sawan P•
May 17, 2020
I wish i could have viewed the feedback for my graded quiz after i passed
By 大方泰弘•
Sep 12, 2020
日本語翻訳有りだったので、分かりやすく自分でも要件を考えてどのサービスがベストなのか考える事が
できました。
By Jeff S•
Mar 3, 2019
excellent high level overview of the exam. My only recommendation is to have different question for the ungraded/graded practice exam at the end of the course. Since you are unlimited in your number of attempts on the ungraded version. By the time I practiced my way through the questions and understood why I got some answers incorrect. During the graded exam, I was able to identify the correct answer mostly because it was familiar.
By John C•
Sep 9, 2019
The course was very good, however I disagree from some others that this is the only course you need to prepare for the exam. This should only be taken after you have gone through much other studying, courses, or on the job experience that is relevant. As also noted at the end of this course, there is other final preparation you should also plan on, such as testing yourself with the Case Studies and labs.
By Shawn C•
Apr 21, 2019
It is a good 1 week course for focusing on the Google PCA exam. Do not use this course as your only study point, the exam covers a far greater scope of questions and subjects. This course plus 12 months of working with GCP and you'll be in a great place to sit the exam.