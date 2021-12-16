Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Privacy Law and HIPAA by University of Pennsylvania

About the Course

What does it take to comply with privacy laws? In this course, we’ll look at the practical aspects of navigating the complex landscape of privacy requirements. Better understanding privacy laws and data protection will enable you to protect your organization and the constituents that depend on your organization to safeguard their personal information. First, we will examine the historical context that drove the creation of laws, best practices, and other standards for protecting personal information. We will also consider where in the U.S. privacy laws exist and which sectors remain unregulated. Next, we will focus on the federal health privacy law, the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA) – and what it takes to comply with it. How do you know the scope of the requirements? And once you know HIPAA applies, how do you actually put measures in place to ensure compliance? We’ll explore the notion that one cannot have privacy without strong security and examine various models that promote the security of personal information. We’ll look closely at breach notification laws – one of the most significant drivers of change in organizations – and discuss strategies for the improvement of data protection overall. Lastly, we will look at international law, state law, the unique and important role of the Federal Trade Commission in protecting privacy. Most importantly, we get practical – we will discuss real-world, practical approaches to how compliance professionals can navigate the complex landscape of privacy requirements to best protect their organizations....

LL

Apr 13, 2022

Very informative. I'm not in the Medical field - just as a usual consumer. I'm now more knowledgeable about HIPAA, it's purpose and what it means to check that box.

LF

Sep 15, 2020

A very comprehensive and easy to understand course on HIPAA and fair information principles.

By Natasha W

Dec 15, 2021

Informative course  and the lecturer was precise and articulate.  I would recommend that a different grading method be considered when there are fewer students enrolled. I found it disheartening that I had to wait for a fellow peer to review and grade my final paper  before I received my final grade.

By Bobby A

Aug 11, 2020

The material in this is excellent. Peer review sucks. It is a waist of time and energy. You are harming the student because, the student is unable to obtain his/her certificate due to not because of a grade, but rather at the whim of a fellow student.

By Heidi S

Apr 10, 2021

Won't allow me to finish because no peers to review. What is the point of paying for a certificate if you can't finish the course because no peers to review in over 3 weeks.

Content was good, however, I would like a refund if no certificate is possible because no peers to review,

HS

By Lois J

Jun 1, 2021

It was much more comprehensive than I expected which was a huge plus! I had taken another online course and found it wanting greatly. But this was informative and I really felt like I had learned a great deal and knew expansive parts of the program. I liked the peer review but would have liked to see the notes if there were any. Also, I did have trouble trying to get the memo written on the space provided. It kept telling me it was too long and I'd barely begun and then when I went just to a paragraph style it would erase sentences when I thought it was done. So it took longer and was not in the style that I was hoping. The one that I reviewed was in the style that I originally chose. So I felt disappointed that I wasn't able to present the answers as i would have liked. But great course.

By Dave W

Jan 17, 2021

This is a fundamental issue in healthcare technology - well covered and anchored with quizzes and a peer-graded project. The peer grading had some rough edges, but the course teaching and plan makes it a resource I expect to frequently refer colleagues to. Very well done, thanks.

By Vin N

Jul 9, 2020

This course is very good! It focuses on HIPAA but it also provides a lot more information about general privacy laws that I did not expect to learn about. Very helpful and I can see how I will be using these laws weather I work in healthcare under Hippa or a different organization.

By Amane N

Apr 19, 2020

Very well structured, easy to understand. It was a great way for me to learn this complex topic holistically to be able to utilize the knowledge for my day to day work. Now I know the basics and I know where to check if I need details.

By Antonio G

Jul 16, 2020

Excellent course for beginners who are just starting in the field of Privacy and Health Law. Perfect combination of theory, policy and practical advise. It was worth every penny!!

By Inga K

May 11, 2021

The materials were well-chosen, the videos were clear. Thank you.

By Shoaib M

Mar 28, 2022

excellent very helpfull and coveres all the important topics.

By Isha S

Apr 12, 2021

Great course. Highly recommended.

By Robert B S M

Jun 29, 2020

Great course!...thanks.

By GAURAV S

Jul 28, 2021

great

By Marianna M

Dec 22, 2021

T​he instructor was knowledgeable and articulate. The practice quizzes were helpful in preparing for the weeks' quizzes. Only drawback was the peer graded assignment - this was frustrating and of not much use. Assignment was frustrating in that I found my peer reviewer completely missed the fact that I had included examples of Fair Act principles since they were not spelled out 1-2-3. When I had to redo and actually made it much more basic then it was ok. This is not an opportunity to do professional level writing. I will avoid any other courses with peer review assignments. As a former teacher and a senior exec in homeland Security I found this exercise not worth while.

By Diego R

Apr 24, 2020

It was ok, language a little elevated for some audiences with non-law backgrounds. wish it gave more practical examples. Readings are hard to digest.

By Elena H

Jun 19, 2021

This was a very interesting and relevant course. I am very satisfied with the course requirements and what I learned.

By L.Cruz

Jul 13, 2020

I expected more specificity in the privacy laws we went over, but overall it was a good introduction to the subject.

By Joy S

Jan 21, 2020

excellent review of hipaa. everyone should have this info

By miguel f

May 7, 2020

The course was not bad and the professor was excellent but the grading and review process was lengthy and inconsistent.

