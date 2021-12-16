LL
Apr 13, 2022
Very informative. I'm not in the Medical field - just as a usual consumer. I'm now more knowledgeable about HIPAA, it's purpose and what it means to check that box.
LF
Sep 15, 2020
A very comprehensive and easy to understand course on HIPAA and fair information principles.
By Natasha W•
Dec 15, 2021
Informative course and the lecturer was precise and articulate. I would recommend that a different grading method be considered when there are fewer students enrolled. I found it disheartening that I had to wait for a fellow peer to review and grade my final paper before I received my final grade.
By Bobby A•
Aug 11, 2020
The material in this is excellent. Peer review sucks. It is a waist of time and energy. You are harming the student because, the student is unable to obtain his/her certificate due to not because of a grade, but rather at the whim of a fellow student.
By Heidi S•
Apr 10, 2021
Won't allow me to finish because no peers to review. What is the point of paying for a certificate if you can't finish the course because no peers to review in over 3 weeks.
Content was good, however, I would like a refund if no certificate is possible because no peers to review,
By Lois J•
Jun 1, 2021
It was much more comprehensive than I expected which was a huge plus! I had taken another online course and found it wanting greatly. But this was informative and I really felt like I had learned a great deal and knew expansive parts of the program. I liked the peer review but would have liked to see the notes if there were any. Also, I did have trouble trying to get the memo written on the space provided. It kept telling me it was too long and I'd barely begun and then when I went just to a paragraph style it would erase sentences when I thought it was done. So it took longer and was not in the style that I was hoping. The one that I reviewed was in the style that I originally chose. So I felt disappointed that I wasn't able to present the answers as i would have liked. But great course.
By Dave W•
Jan 17, 2021
This is a fundamental issue in healthcare technology - well covered and anchored with quizzes and a peer-graded project. The peer grading had some rough edges, but the course teaching and plan makes it a resource I expect to frequently refer colleagues to. Very well done, thanks.
By Vin N•
Jul 9, 2020
This course is very good! It focuses on HIPAA but it also provides a lot more information about general privacy laws that I did not expect to learn about. Very helpful and I can see how I will be using these laws weather I work in healthcare under Hippa or a different organization.
By Amane N•
Apr 19, 2020
Very well structured, easy to understand. It was a great way for me to learn this complex topic holistically to be able to utilize the knowledge for my day to day work. Now I know the basics and I know where to check if I need details.
By Antonio G•
Jul 16, 2020
Excellent course for beginners who are just starting in the field of Privacy and Health Law. Perfect combination of theory, policy and practical advise. It was worth every penny!!
By lisa•
Apr 14, 2022
By Lazaro F•
Sep 16, 2020
By Inga K•
May 11, 2021
The materials were well-chosen, the videos were clear. Thank you.
By Shoaib M•
Mar 28, 2022
excellent very helpfull and coveres all the important topics.
By Isha S•
Apr 12, 2021
Great course. Highly recommended.
By Robert B S M•
Jun 29, 2020
Great course!...thanks.
By GAURAV S•
Jul 28, 2021
great
By Marianna M•
Dec 22, 2021
The instructor was knowledgeable and articulate. The practice quizzes were helpful in preparing for the weeks' quizzes. Only drawback was the peer graded assignment - this was frustrating and of not much use. Assignment was frustrating in that I found my peer reviewer completely missed the fact that I had included examples of Fair Act principles since they were not spelled out 1-2-3. When I had to redo and actually made it much more basic then it was ok. This is not an opportunity to do professional level writing. I will avoid any other courses with peer review assignments. As a former teacher and a senior exec in homeland Security I found this exercise not worth while.
By Diego R•
Apr 24, 2020
It was ok, language a little elevated for some audiences with non-law backgrounds. wish it gave more practical examples. Readings are hard to digest.
By Elena H•
Jun 19, 2021
This was a very interesting and relevant course. I am very satisfied with the course requirements and what I learned.
By L.Cruz•
Jul 13, 2020
I expected more specificity in the privacy laws we went over, but overall it was a good introduction to the subject.
By Joy S•
Jan 21, 2020
excellent review of hipaa. everyone should have this info
By miguel f•
May 7, 2020
The course was not bad and the professor was excellent but the grading and review process was lengthy and inconsistent.