Jul 27, 2018
Very valuable information from this section of the four part course. Most of the info learned was used to some degree in my daily activities, or the concepts were considered and discussed or shared.
SR
Mar 29, 2021
Margaret Meloni, MBA, PMP is an amazing instructor she is patient and explains course content very well makes it easy to follow and understand. It was a pleasure to take this course with her.
By Bianca Y•
Nov 28, 2017
Project Planning, course 2 in the Applied Project Management course series was an excellent course that built off of the project management concepts introduced in Project Launch. The material was engaging and sufficiently challenging. The course load was high and at times difficult to manage but it was well worth it because of the wealth of information and knowledge I gained from participating in discussion and attempting assignments. Overall, an excellent course for a beginner/inexperienced project manager.
By aldo•
Jan 8, 2018
Another great course on the Project Management track. The most valuable lessons in this module are Cost Estimation, Scheduling and Resource Management, in my opinion. Plenty of good material and engaging work to finish the course with a high degree of satisfaction. Again, the value derived from the course is directly related to how much time and effort one can commit. Definitely recommended.
By Jan R•
Jul 14, 2019
This course was a good way to get familiar and hands on with project planning paradigm. The instructor Margaret Meloni is truly excellent! Very inspiring and motivating! Just what a lone online student needs!
By Lauren R•
Oct 19, 2017
I found this course to be derivative of the Project Launch course. There was little value added and a lot of repetition throughout the course. There was also the issue of the quiz questions not being specifically covered in the course material. For instance, in the Agile week 6 it was obvious the test questions were copied from an agile specific course as many of the questions were not covered and terms not defined in the previous course material.
To improve, I would recommend to combine the Project Launch and Project Planning courses, and make it an 8 week course. With the additional course, create a course entirely devoted to Agile PM as this is an entirely different mindset with a different vocabulary than traditional PM.
By Javier V•
Apr 15, 2019
Did not get deep into any issue. No real chance to discuss what was better or worse in any of the assignments after delivery (or before). Terrible planning of the activities. Lots of mistakes in the tasks and many times no clear scope of what should be done.
By Kirill L•
Sep 3, 2020
Key concepts you can learn within this 6 weeks Project Planning course:· Differentiate between fixed price and cost reimbursable contracts.· Develop quality metrics for a project.· Perform a basic risk assessment.· Estimate the quantities and costs of resources required to perform project activities.· Identify differences in three common cost estimating techniques.· Estimate time durations and Differentiate between effort and duration.· Create a project network diagram. Determine the critical path and calculate float.· Create a project schedule. Define milestones. Define resource loading.· Agile Planning, Kanban Process, three techniques for estimating costs, Tuckman model, conflict resolution approach.
By Mona S•
Dec 5, 2021
This is a very practical course that prepares the students for real world project management. The instructor brings her extensive PM and leadership experience. I enjoyed both her online lessons and the weekly zoom meetings. The weekly live sessions are great for asking questions most relevant to your projects or getting extra help for complicated concepts. The readings are informative and interesting. The assignments usually take me longer than Coursera estimated time as I don't want to just rush through the homework. I plan to take other courses offered by this instructor as well. Really appreciate the opportunity to take this wonderful course without disrupting a busy work schedule!
By John P D•
Oct 12, 2020
Planning is a critical part of this Program. Professor Margaret did impressive work during this course, which was not as easy as we can think. Her motivation and enthusiastic work were outstanding. Thanks, aga, in but the journey still ongoing. Cheers
John Paco
By Jeffrey B•
Jul 30, 2018
Margaret Meloni is a total delight. She makes learning fun and applicable to the real world. Take what you learn and apply it at work the next day. This is the best course I have taken in this sequence.
By Timothy C•
Jul 27, 2018
By Sophie R•
Mar 30, 2021
By Paula R F•
Apr 16, 2018
Awesome instructor!!! She is absolutely the BEST!! Her videos are very helpful and she makes herself available when you need her. She explains in great detail so you can fully understand.
By Neha S•
Feb 25, 2018
Margaret was great at providing feed back, her course videos were brief and to the point, and she was quick and replying back to any emails that were sent to better understand the material!
By Erin E•
Jul 21, 2018
Margaret is a great teacher. I found her style to be very helpful and approachable. I have learned a lot in this class and am excited to get to use it going forward.
By Erika P G•
Oct 11, 2020
Great professor and I like the class videos, they were useful to complete assignments and discussion forums.
By Charissa L•
Jun 11, 2018
Margaret is an excellent teacher, and I learned a lot in this course! I definitely recommend it!
By Pavlo M•
Jul 3, 2018
Very interesting and important information.
By David W•
Jun 14, 2018
I like this course. I learnt a lot from it.
By Bryon B•
May 15, 2018
Margaret Meloni is an excellent instructor.
By VALERY J W•
Jul 18, 2019
Excellent
By Kaul M•
Jul 2, 2020
The course was very insightful on the entire project planning process. The exercises really helped to have a better grasp of the subject matter. The live sessions are really helpful and would have been of great worth for me if not for the important time difference preventing me from participating. The peer review concept really in the absence of live classroom exchanges helps to get other views and perspectives, and good illustrations: very insightful.
It was a pleasure learning from Margareth Meloni . She has been extremely helpful answering all questions submitted on the courses promptly and with required clarification
By Emily M•
May 29, 2019
Slow start to the course, but the lectures pick up and become more relevant in the last few weeks.
By Christopher J•
Apr 27, 2018
Very useful skills were learned during this course.
By Denis M•
Jul 27, 2018
Real active feedback from the instructor.