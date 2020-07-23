LI
Oct 4, 2020
The Illustrations, references to relevant cases and historical development in property ownership right are excellent. Big thanks to Coursera and PROF. Richard Adelstein OF WSLEYAN UNIVERSITY.
PP
May 28, 2020
A wonderful interactive approach towards the economics and law aspects of Property and Liability. Much appreciate the efforts of the team that put it in place.
By Ashwary S•
Jul 23, 2020
Coverage of the course is perfect. Not too much, not too little. Just right. Delivery is fantastic - the pacing and structuring, couldn't be better. Prof. Adelstein does a very good job at enumerating important concepts and cases and explaining them with examples and illustrations. The quizzes are fun and challenging. Quiz for each week demands the learner to connect the concepts learnt not just in that week, but the also the ones learnt in the weeks prior to that. It is evident that a lot of thought and hard work has gone into making this course. Thank you for making this course. Doing this course was a truly rewarding experience.
By James E•
Feb 24, 2016
Very well organised course. The content is well explained by Richard and progresses in an comprehensible manner. The only tweak I believe is necessary is to look at the ordering of the questions in each of the quizes, as some of the intended sequential questions are not in order and result in fragmented and more difficulty processing the cases.
By A K W•
Jul 23, 2020
Content-wise the course is great, the Professor engaging and knowledgeable. Quizzes are rather difficult, especially those questions where there is a multiple choice. My only issue is the sound quality - better sound would make it a much better course. But it was still worth it - thank you
By Pratik P•
May 29, 2020
By Malcolm R•
Feb 25, 2017
An excellent course to get you thinking about the costs of crime and how they are established and what this means in practice.
By Stephen B•
Sep 17, 2018
This is a great course that has already shown a great deal of utility. I went from this course to Environmental Law & Policy. Right off the bat we are talking about air pollution and property rights and externalities and Coase Theory, etc. So there we are. This was just a random choice of classes and one led right into the other. As I said, a great course and one that I will be able to continue to utilize into the future. Thanks!
By Jimmy S•
Mar 29, 2020
This is a fantastic course for anyone who wants an introduction to law and legal history from an economics point of view.
By pallavi c•
Sep 26, 2015
no discussion forum and verified certificate, hence the 3 stars only. Prof Adelstein's analogies and video lectures are amazing otherwise
By Mostafizer R•
Jul 9, 2020
Certificate not received after completion
By Eunjung W•
Jan 6, 2020
The professor breaks down the concepts to facilitate understanding, and case studies are great for applying the concepts into real scenarios. This is my first course in law and I found it very intriguing and helpful in furthering my understanding into the U.S. legal system. The relation between efficient allocation and pricing of a crime is the most interesting. I appreciate how each week is organized to lay building blocks for the next week's material.
By Laura M•
Apr 25, 2020
The course was very informative on a variety of topics and whilst the videos can seem long in parts the content is interesting and factual. I found it slightly difficult to wrap my head around certain concepts as I am only in Sixth Form at school and so have not experienced any lectures on law etc before. That being said the professor explained all examples used thoroughly which increased my understanding of what was being discussed. Would definitely rec
By Francisco A R P•
Apr 22, 2017
A delightful course. Professor Richard Adelstein's lectures are simply amazing. His way of conveying information are so enticing so that it makes easier to understand the subject. I'm really very pleased an grateful for such an wonderful opportunity to take part in this wonderful course.
By Sam E•
Jan 9, 2016
Excellent course, full of fascinating cases and concepts, and brought to life by the thoroughly entertaining Prof. Adelstein. If I do pursue a career in Law, it will be in large part due to the obvious love this incredible teacher has for his subject matter. A resounding 10/10!
By Mark I•
Aug 18, 2015
For me, this is by far one of the best courses on cousera. Prof Richard Adelstein is very knowledgeable and has mastered the act of teaching. The videos in this course are very comprehensive and easy to understand. I wish the professor will take additional courses on cousera.
By Dynasty D•
Sep 2, 2015
My only complaint was the lack of firm finish to this course. The professor was extremely engaging, knowledgeable, and just made me grin. I burst out laughing too many times to count and feel I learned a lot.
Thank you to both the professor and Coursera!
By R. K O•
Nov 9, 2015
An absolutely informative and thoughtfully developed course that is easily understandable by persons with little or no legal training. I have a much greater understanding of the police power of the state vs. the power of eminent domain.
Thank you.
By small9•
Jun 17, 2018
Thanks to the professor and coursera.org. Although I can't view the videos due to network problems, I managed to follow the class through reading. It is a very rewarding course. THANK YOU.
By Joakim H•
Nov 13, 2015
Very interesting topic about Law and an economic aspect of Law and its application
By Alex R•
Oct 29, 2016
Great professor! My understanding of law and economics was increased for sure.
By justin c•
Jul 27, 2016
so far, informative class with sort of funny lecture (examples that is)...
By Vojtěch H•
Sep 1, 2015
So far excellent course! Great videos, and brilliant and funny examples.
By Кондрашов О Р•
Feb 19, 2017
A truly wonderful experience c:
By the way, Richard is such a nice man
By Mariano M P•
Jan 22, 2018
It is a actually a very good introduction to Law and Economics.
By Aditya D•
Jul 16, 2019
Very informative and thumbs up for the teaching faculty.
By Camilo P•
Nov 19, 2015
Excelent material, great teacher. Best course on L&E.