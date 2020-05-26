LK
May 14, 2018
A good course. The short video format with plenty of review questions is very helpful. More review questions, trickier review questions, and good glossaries might help make the course even better.
SA
May 27, 2020
A great course, it help me to get a better understanding of prostate cancer. a very simple yet very efficient explanation about everything. i was new to the topic so i got a very good knowledge.
By Eryka W•
May 26, 2020
Really great overview of prostate cancer. The lecture videos were just long enough for you to learn the materials and be able to take the quiz. I thought the pace of the course was perfect. My only suggestion would be to make the review quizzes at the end of each section include questions not found in the smaller lecture quizzes. They were often the same questions and memory helped me answer them more than knowledge!
By Farabi S S•
Sep 4, 2020
Now ,, I have a clear concept on prostate cancer .
As a Pharmacy student,, this course will gonna highly help me in future ....
I would like to thank,, Mentor ....
Best of luck ....
By DIA D•
Jul 20, 2020
very interesting course
can be more better if updated with new guidelines
By Ken S•
Jun 27, 2021
Based solely on the Week 3 content (treatment of metastatic prostate cancer), I highly recommend this course. After viewing many other videos on cancer generally and prostate cancer specifically, it was great to find a source that, in about 45 minutes, tells what treatments are appropriate and when, gives information on how long each option buys the patient, clearly and frankly describes side effects, and describes which side effects can be treated and how. All of the information was presented exactly on the level I was looking for. I am not a medical professional, just someone who has completed freshman biology (MIT 7.00x). I especially enjoyed the part about mutations in the tumor guiding treatment ("precision medicine"), and wish there had been more on that subject.
By Gregory S•
Aug 1, 2018
Excellent overview. Pace was perfect. All terms/acronyms/abbreviations were spelled out. Dr. Pienta seemed to speak from a tremendous amount of knowledge and experience and was still able to distill the fundamentals down into concepts that were easy to understand. I work in Regulatory Affairs for a pharmaceutical company. This course gave me an excellent base understanding for an important disease in my company's drug portfolio. Thank you.
By Aedrian A•
Jan 25, 2021
This course is highly recommended for medical students (and perhaps residents-in-training) who wish to have a structured understanding of prostate cancer. As the course creators are among the leading scientists working in the frontiers of this field, you can expect to get a reasonably state-of-the-art picture of prostate cancer in terms of biology, diagnosis, treatment and monitoring.
By Hamid D•
Apr 16, 2022
First of all, I have to say thank you for preparing this great course. It was very helpful for a better understanding of prostate cancer. Today cancer is getting turning into a significant problem all over the world, Therefore, understanding its various aspects will help us better understand cancer as well as provide ways to treat and reduce the spread of cancer.
By Roshan•
Aug 31, 2017
Extremely detailed and complete course on Prostate Cancer. Lucid in understanding - though being from non-English speaking country. Detailed introduction to very technical management of Prostate cancer aided with various important treatment types and options. I'd love to learn more from the University and same group of professors and his team.
By Brad H•
Sep 30, 2017
I love this professor. He is informative, succinct, and sincere; he seems to convey empathy in a professional manner while discussing such serious conditions. I am guessing that his bedside manner would be excellent in a clinical setting. The important thing here, though, is that he teaches the necessary information with exemplary care.
By John M•
Jun 1, 2021
I consider this coarse to be vary informative for men who are 40 to 50 years of age and more. Understanding the condition of prostate cancer and its issues is very important to every man. The one thing I would like to see from this coarse is the ability to download some of the diagrams presented in the lectures.
Thank you for the coarse...
By David V•
Jan 23, 2021
This may be the best-presented course on Coursera that I have taken thus far The instructor presented content in a way that was easy to understand and follow. Having prostate cancer myself this course has enlightened me sadly much more so them my Urologist, I truly wish that the instructor was my urologist.
By Tanbin J F•
Jul 19, 2020
I must say that it's a well organized course. I learnt a lot regarding prostate cancer. As i have enthusiasm to enrich my knowledge regarding cancer, this course seems to me very informative and interesting. I will suggest everyone to take this course and increase wisdom.
By Nic L•
Sep 21, 2020
Absolutely loved this course. Provides a nice, accessible summary of prostate cancer. Nice diagrams too. Hope that similar courses like this can be done for other types of cancer (e.g. pancreatic cancer, lung cancer, hepatobiliary cancers). Will definitely do them!
By Robert J•
Feb 12, 2018
A variety of information on cancer, including the biology of cancer, hallmarks of cancer, risk factors, screening controversies, PSA analysis, staging PCa, microscopic architecture analysis of the prostate, roles of radiation and surgery, hormone therapy, etc
By Arindam S A•
Sep 28, 2020
it was so informative and well designed course. this course ,i think will be very helpful to learn the basics of prostate cancer. thank you coursera for giving that opportunity inrolling that course for free. i will remember it and am thankful to u
By Antoinette B•
Aug 2, 2020
As a community nurse I have a number of older men as clients. This course has been very helpful in updating my knowledge of prostrate cancer and the current treatments. The information about side effects is especially beneficial. Thank you
By Ukpai C K•
Sep 7, 2020
I must say that I was amazed at how the courselves was taught with much ease and just anyone with little or no prior knowledge in health field could understand very well. Thanks to Coursera for this opportunity to learn and advance my career.
By Wilmer M•
Aug 31, 2020
They are great people, incredible doctors, and excellent teachers. It is a course that I recommend to anyone who is interested in learning about cancer and particularly prostate cancer. Very good course, thank you very much for your teaching.
By Anil K D•
Jul 8, 2020
The course Understanding Prostate Cancer provides a great learning of fundamentals of prostate cancer. The course material and lectures are very relevant. I highly recommend this course for students and researchers in the field.
By Muhammad S M M M•
Jul 6, 2017
Very Informative and useful for those who are interested in the topic, and very important as an introductory to understand more about prostate cancer and the questions of research that still need more efforts to overcome.
By Levon K•
May 15, 2018
A good course. The short video format with plenty of review questions is very helpful. More review questions, trickier review questions, and good glossaries might help make the course even better.
By Shaikh U A M A•
May 28, 2020
A great course, it help me to get a better understanding of prostate cancer. a very simple yet very efficient explanation about everything. i was new to the topic so i got a very good knowledge.
By Ario B•
Nov 26, 2018
Great course, It help us to get a better understanding of prostate cancer. He gave simple yet good explanation about the treatment options and advantages or disadvantages of each treatment
By Garcia R O U•
Sep 2, 2017
Muy buen curso, explican de forma clara y sencilla conceptos básicos. Brinda, además un panorama de en que dirección puede conducirse la investigación del cáncer de próstata en el futuro.
By Manarul I A•
Jan 18, 2021
This course is very helpful to better understand about prostate cancer. The lectures are delivered smoothly and the duration of the lectures are perfect, not too long and not too short.