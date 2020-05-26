Chevron Left
Back to Understanding Prostate Cancer

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Understanding Prostate Cancer by Johns Hopkins University

4.8
stars
537 ratings
129 reviews

About the Course

Welcome to Understanding Prostate Cancer. My name is Ken Pienta, Professor of Urology and Oncology at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. I have been studying prostate cancer and treating patients with prostate cancer for over 25 years. Over 1,000,000 men worldwide and 230,000 men in the United States are diagnosed with prostate cancer every year. Three hundred thousand men worldwide and 30,000 men in the US are dying from prostate cancer every year. As people live longer, the incidence of prostate cancer is rising worldwide and prostate cancer continues to be a major health problem. Thanks to years of dedication and commitment to research we’ve made enormous advances in the treatment of prostate cancer, But there is still a lot of work to be done. In this Understanding Prostate Cancer course, I will provide an introduction to the biology of prostate cancer as well as how it is identified and treated at various stages of the disease. I've put together this course in order to introduce you to the essentials of prostate cancer. By the time you finish this course you'll be able to  Define risk factors for prostate cancer  Understand current prostate cancer screening guidelines  Understand prostate cancer staging  Understand treatments for localized prostate cancer  Understand treatments for advanced prostate cancer  Understand treatments to alleviate the symptoms caused by prostate cancer This Understanding Prostate Cancer Course should be helpful to anyone who wants to develop a deeper understanding of prostate cancer biology and treatment. It should be useful to students who are interested in a deeper understanding of the science of cancer. It should also be helpful to health care providers, data managers, and educators who wish to develop a better understanding of prostate cancer and how it affects individuals. The course is not designed for patients seeking treatment guidance. For those of you who might be thinking about a career in cancer research or patient care, I hope this course will inspire you to pursue that path! The course is divided into five modules organized to facilitate learning. I'm glad that you decided to join this course. I hope that you will develop a basic understanding of prostate cancer. I hope that it will help you in whatever field you work. If you are a student, I hope that what you learn here will help you begin a career in cancer biology research and contribute to the worldwide effort to save lives....

Top reviews

LK

May 14, 2018

A good course. The short video format with plenty of review questions is very helpful. More review questions, trickier review questions, and good glossaries might help make the course even better.

SA

May 27, 2020

A great course, it help me to get a better understanding of prostate cancer. a very simple yet very efficient explanation about everything. i was new to the topic so i got a very good knowledge.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 130 Reviews for Understanding Prostate Cancer

By Eryka W

May 26, 2020

Really great overview of prostate cancer. The lecture videos were just long enough for you to learn the materials and be able to take the quiz. I thought the pace of the course was perfect. My only suggestion would be to make the review quizzes at the end of each section include questions not found in the smaller lecture quizzes. They were often the same questions and memory helped me answer them more than knowledge!

By Farabi S S

Sep 4, 2020

Now ,, I have a clear concept on prostate cancer .

As a Pharmacy student,, this course will gonna highly help me in future ....

I would like to thank,, Mentor ....

Best of luck ....

By DIA D

Jul 20, 2020

very interesting course

can be more better if updated with new guidelines

By Ken S

Jun 27, 2021

Based solely on the Week 3 content (treatment of metastatic prostate cancer), I highly recommend this course. After viewing many other videos on cancer generally and prostate cancer specifically, it was great to find a source that, in about 45 minutes, tells what treatments are appropriate and when, gives information on how long each option buys the patient, clearly and frankly describes side effects, and describes which side effects can be treated and how. All of the information was presented exactly on the level I was looking for. I am not a medical professional, just someone who has completed freshman biology (MIT 7.00x). I especially enjoyed the part about mutations in the tumor guiding treatment ("precision medicine"), and wish there had been more on that subject.

By Gregory S

Aug 1, 2018

Excellent overview. Pace was perfect. All terms/acronyms/abbreviations were spelled out. Dr. Pienta seemed to speak from a tremendous amount of knowledge and experience and was still able to distill the fundamentals down into concepts that were easy to understand. I work in Regulatory Affairs for a pharmaceutical company. This course gave me an excellent base understanding for an important disease in my company's drug portfolio. Thank you.

By Aedrian A

Jan 25, 2021

This course is highly recommended for medical students (and perhaps residents-in-training) who wish to have a structured understanding of prostate cancer. As the course creators are among the leading scientists working in the frontiers of this field, you can expect to get a reasonably state-of-the-art picture of prostate cancer in terms of biology, diagnosis, treatment and monitoring.

By Hamid D

Apr 16, 2022

First of all, I have to say thank you for preparing this great course. It was very helpful for a better understanding of prostate cancer. Today cancer is getting turning into a significant problem all over the world, Therefore, understanding its various aspects will help us better understand cancer as well as provide ways to treat and reduce the spread of cancer.

By Roshan

Aug 31, 2017

Extremely detailed and complete course on Prostate Cancer. Lucid in understanding - though being from non-English speaking country. Detailed introduction to very technical management of Prostate cancer aided with various important treatment types and options. I'd love to learn more from the University and same group of professors and his team.

By Brad H

Sep 30, 2017

I love this professor. He is informative, succinct, and sincere; he seems to convey empathy in a professional manner while discussing such serious conditions. I am guessing that his bedside manner would be excellent in a clinical setting. The important thing here, though, is that he teaches the necessary information with exemplary care.

By John M

Jun 1, 2021

I consider this coarse to be vary informative for men who are 40 to 50 years of age and more. Understanding the condition of prostate cancer and its issues is very important to every man. The one thing I would like to see from this coarse is the ability to download some of the diagrams presented in the lectures.

Thank you for the coarse...

By David V

Jan 23, 2021

This may be the best-presented course on Coursera that I have taken thus far The instructor presented content in a way that was easy to understand and follow. Having prostate cancer myself this course has enlightened me sadly much more so them my Urologist, I truly wish that the instructor was my urologist.

By Tanbin J F

Jul 19, 2020

I must say that it's a well organized course. I learnt a lot regarding prostate cancer. As i have enthusiasm to enrich my knowledge regarding cancer, this course seems to me very informative and interesting. I will suggest everyone to take this course and increase wisdom.

By Nic L

Sep 21, 2020

Absolutely loved this course. Provides a nice, accessible summary of prostate cancer. Nice diagrams too. Hope that similar courses like this can be done for other types of cancer (e.g. pancreatic cancer, lung cancer, hepatobiliary cancers). Will definitely do them!

By Robert J

Feb 12, 2018

A variety of information on cancer, including the biology of cancer, hallmarks of cancer, risk factors, screening controversies, PSA analysis, staging PCa, microscopic architecture analysis of the prostate, roles of radiation and surgery, hormone therapy, etc

By Arindam S A

Sep 28, 2020

it was so informative and well designed course. this course ,i think will be very helpful to learn the basics of prostate cancer. thank you coursera for giving that opportunity inrolling that course for free. i will remember it and am thankful to u

By Antoinette B

Aug 2, 2020

As a community nurse I have a number of older men as clients. This course has been very helpful in updating my knowledge of prostrate cancer and the current treatments. The information about side effects is especially beneficial. Thank you

By Ukpai C K

Sep 7, 2020

I must say that I was amazed at how the courselves was taught with much ease and just anyone with little or no prior knowledge in health field could understand very well. Thanks to Coursera for this opportunity to learn and advance my career.

By Wilmer M

Aug 31, 2020

They are great people, incredible doctors, and excellent teachers. It is a course that I recommend to anyone who is interested in learning about cancer and particularly prostate cancer. Very good course, thank you very much for your teaching.

By Anil K D

Jul 8, 2020

The course Understanding Prostate Cancer provides a great learning of fundamentals of prostate cancer. The course material and lectures are very relevant. I highly recommend this course for students and researchers in the field.

By Muhammad S M M M

Jul 6, 2017

Very Informative and useful for those who are interested in the topic, and very important as an introductory to understand more about prostate cancer and the questions of research that still need more efforts to overcome.

By Levon K

May 15, 2018

A good course. The short video format with plenty of review questions is very helpful. More review questions, trickier review questions, and good glossaries might help make the course even better.

By Shaikh U A M A

May 28, 2020

A great course, it help me to get a better understanding of prostate cancer. a very simple yet very efficient explanation about everything. i was new to the topic so i got a very good knowledge.

By Ario B

Nov 26, 2018

Great course, It help us to get a better understanding of prostate cancer. He gave simple yet good explanation about the treatment options and advantages or disadvantages of each treatment

By Garcia R O U

Sep 2, 2017

Muy buen curso, explican de forma clara y sencilla conceptos básicos. Brinda, además un panorama de en que dirección puede conducirse la investigación del cáncer de próstata en el futuro.

By Manarul I A

Jan 18, 2021

This course is very helpful to better understand about prostate cancer. The lectures are delivered smoothly and the duration of the lectures are perfect, not too long and not too short.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder