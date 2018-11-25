BS
Sep 2, 2019
The course was pretty interesting and I learnt a lot of new things from this course. I have gained confidence to try something new b myself after completing this course and hope I do so in the future
HG
Feb 5, 2021
Professor Harris has a practical approach to teaching which helped me understand the concepts better and encouraged me to perform different demos and experiments on my own.
By Dean P•
Nov 25, 2018
Course is great, but it takes forever to grade classmates. For example, by the end of the last week homework , I had to wait two weeks till someone was available to grade.
By Christian C•
Jul 15, 2020
Please help grade my assignments!! I don't want my subscription to end!
https://www.coursera.org/learn/raspberry-pi-interface/peer/LFpsP/write-a-simple-web-server-on-your-raspberry-pi/review/gZenicbTEeqz6goYnzmy-Q
https://www.coursera.org/learn/raspberry-pi-interface/peer/KxQ86/read-the-contents-of-a-web-page/review/xkBnl8bTEeqz6goYnzmy-Q
https://www.coursera.org/learn/raspberry-pi-interface/peer/vWsUI/connect-an-led-to-your-raspberry-pi/review/zNgK8MbxEeqT8hI20FoB2Q
By Heung K L C•
May 11, 2020
Hi Professor Harris and team, can you please make reviewing your peers work non-accessible until students have at least pass their own assignment? I noticed a lot of people are submitting trash which I presume they are simply bi-passing the requirement to submit the assignment to see what others have submitted then simply copy and paste as their own work. Furthermore, is it possible to create alerts for when people do submit their work? I found myself on several occasions having to constantly monitor and refresh the review your peers work page just so I can be the first to review someone else's work to graduate from my own course.
By Clair D•
Mar 11, 2016
As always, great work by Prof. Harris.
The typos in the code slide near the end of week four should be cleaned up -- I always try out code as soon as it shows up. I spent a long time with the code on that slide, but got it to work eventually, and the typos were acknowledged in the demo lecture.
By Christian B•
Mar 8, 2020
I liked the course. It is very well explained step by step. I do think that the course could be extended to a 5 weeks class with more complex IOT examples using the Pi. Maybe the 2 weeks would be optional, since more hardware might be required. But it would be worthwhile.
By DADDA M•
Dec 10, 2019
Excellent course, i learned a lot of things about TCP/IP, secure shell client/server, how to communicate through internet using socket python programming and how to connect an external module like a camera with raspberry pi using packages !!
By Sentekin C•
Apr 4, 2016
I love teaching style of Dr. Harris, simple but inclusive. He guesses what you are thinking while you are watching the video.
By Ricardo A d C S•
Nov 16, 2017
This course will introduce several items you can use to interface your Rpi with the external world. I strongly suggest you to acquire the camera and a cable to connect the GPIO with the breadboard.
The classes are very sucint, but the information presented will guide you through the extensive material available in the Internet.
I congratulate Professor Harris for your work and expect he and his team develop new courses.
By Carlos H•
Jan 15, 2021
Great material, I have learned plenty and been challenged enough for a beginner to intermediate level. Many topics are covered where you are led the beginning steps to branch out and learn more on your own. The lessons are right to the point, no filler or time wasted. Excellent course!
By Deon N•
Nov 5, 2019
The course was interesting and practical. I believe there could have been a bit more on the web server interface i.e. what to do with the information extracted. Some examples on how the sensitivity analysis can play out on a twitter feed could have been interesting.
By Unity W•
Sep 9, 2019
I have completed all the assignments. I have reviewed all peer assignments whatever were available. Kindly generate my course certificate. Its taking so long to generate certificate.
I request you to kindly generate my course certificate!!
Thank you!
By Bhargav S•
Sep 3, 2019
The course was pretty interesting and I learnt a lot of new things from this course. I have gained confidence to try something new b myself after completing this course and hope I do so in the future
By MARCO A A J•
Jun 11, 2018
First I want to thank you for this course that has given me the opportunity to start in the IoT world, I plan to continue learning to be able to carry out a project about the real world
By Harshad G•
Feb 6, 2021
Professor Harris has a practical approach to teaching which helped me understand the concepts better and encouraged me to perform different demos and experiments on my own.
By Sindhura S•
Jul 8, 2020
A very good course with good videos of explanation. Also includes demo videos which are very helpful. Overall the course is very interesting and knowledgeable.
By Tetyana R•
Mar 2, 2018
It is a really good course! I like the easy way Ian Harris explains difficult things, like socket or low level communication protocols. I wish it was longer!
By UJJAVAL P•
Sep 26, 2020
Nicely structured course for beginners in the field of IoT. Instructor is always excellent and wonderful experience with evaluation in terms of quizzes.
By Basel C•
Jun 15, 2021
The instructions are not explicit enough, people are finding difficulty
Getting reviews / giving reviews is too rare
The course material however, great!
By Prince K G•
Apr 28, 2020
starting with this 5th course of 6 corses in this specialization was very benificial for me to understanding the actual meaning of IOT. Thank you
By Sebastian S•
May 23, 2016
Good class. not much different than the Arduino one. Useful to learn and use SSH with linux if you do not have a monitor for your Raspberri Pi.
By Faisal S•
Jul 2, 2020
Nice way of teaching how to interact with raspberry pi .. A very good blend of theory + practical both revolving around the raspberry pi.
By Omar S F•
Aug 4, 2020
The course provides a great interaction with raspberry pi and python programming.
with good exercises and topics.
Thank you professor...
By Dominik L•
Jan 10, 2022
Ian Harris is explaining the content exceptionally well, this was good fun and thanks to Ian study progress was fast
By Johnson N•
Nov 16, 2017
Great Class for learning how to use python with Raspberry pi to collect and send information via ethernet and serial.
By Tharaka K H•
Jun 22, 2020
Recommand for either who already studied about raspberry pi or not .Very clear explanations and easy to understand.