Universidad Autónoma Metropolitana
Reading and Comprehension of Text in English
Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Beginner level

Recommended experience

20 hours to complete
3 weeks at 6 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Students will learn reading and vocabulary to make them more competent in reading in English.

  • They will also learn how to identify grammar structures which are usually complicated.

  • They can cause problems to have a good understanding  when they read in English.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Recently updated!

November 2023

Assessments

30 quizzes

There are 7 modules in this course

2 readings

2 readings

What's included

1 video4 readings4 quizzes

What's included

1 video4 readings6 quizzes

What's included

1 video6 readings6 quizzes

What's included

1 video3 readings3 quizzes

What's included

1 video5 readings5 quizzes

What's included

1 video3 readings6 quizzes

Instructor

Gabriela Cortés Sánchez
Universidad Autónoma Metropolitana
1 Course775 learners

Offered by

Universidad Autónoma Metropolitana

