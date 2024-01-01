Gabriela E. Cortés Sánchez has a degree in Law from the UAM-A. She studied a Master's Degree in Applied Linguistics at UNAM. She also got the First Certificate of Teaching English as a Foreign Language and the Certificate of Proficiency of Teaching English as a Foreign Language by the Anglo Mexicano de Cultura A.C. and The British Council. She was Coordinator of the CELEX of the UAM-A from 2001 to 2007 and Academic Coordinator of the Saturday Courses program of the UAM-A for more than 15 years. She is co-author of the books: English for Economists and Aprender a aprender (Learning to Learn). She has given more than 124 national and international conferences and published around 78 research articles in the discipline of Applied Linguistics. She is currently a full-time "C" and professor and Director of the Electronic Journal Re Lingüística of the UAM-A