By Russell B•
Jul 22, 2020
Great course with very detailed, useful notes in addition to the lectures. Note that it's a bit more advanced than most Coursera courses. Don't be put off by that, but if you don't already have some background in philosophy I recommend taking the same institution's Skepticism course first. The latter is a bit easier for beginners and will provide a perfect lead-in to this one.
By Kam L•
Mar 22, 2021
Interesting topic but difficult to understand.
By Bryan F•
Sep 7, 2020
This is an excellent course. Thank you. I searched to find a full MOOC on Relativism and so glad I found this one. I'll be back to take more UCI Philosophy courses, Peace.
By Rafael A T•
Apr 26, 2021
Excellent course, congratulations.
By Shreyas K•
Jan 13, 2021
The essay part was good but had to listen to the professor twice because she was speaking very fast in the Philosophy jargon. I had to stop and google and comprehend what she was saying. It could have also been my own shortcomings in the cognitive skills, but that is what I felt.
By Clifton L•
Apr 24, 2020
This course is interesting regarding our current political discussion within the United States. The various perspectives within our political discussion can be viewed through the relativism lens in order to gain a clearer perspective.
By Cassandra H•
Apr 11, 2022
i found that the quizzes were NOT reflective of the either the video lectures or the readings...i read these things several times to no avail.
By Morgan R•
Dec 10, 2020
Content-wise, a good overview of some prominent figures in the relativism literature. However, the reading material is not only full of typos, but exhibits frequent misrepresentation of the content of relativism. These presumably have not been addressed because the course organiser is dismissive of the theoretical potential of relativism as a philosophical framework. Those faults would have been tolerable if there had been any personal feedback whatsoever on any of the course content, but alas there was none. This is my first course on Coursera, so perhaps this is normal, but it didn't make for a very engaging learning experience for me personally.
By Joy S•
Jun 7, 2019
I think this course has technical glitches and shouldn't have passed beta review. It says I watched the videos of week 4 and I haven't