从认识和理解软件Bug开始，介绍软件测试的基本理论，阐述软件测试设计的多样性原理。基于多样性原理，介绍白盒测试方法和黑盒测试，具体包括随机测试、等价类测试、控制流测试、数据流测试等；邀请业界专家讲解功能测试、性能测试、移动应用测试技术。
Nanjing University (NJU) is committed to excellence in teaching and research. Located on the prosperous eastern coast of China, NJU provides a dynamic environment that nurtures learning, creativity, and discovery on one of the most beautiful campuses in the country. Taking NJU's university offerings on Coursera will be a rewarding experience for learners from every corner of the world.
软件测试基础
本节主要熟悉课程系统，了解测试基本概念，重点理解Bug及其测试原理。
软件测试方法
本节主要讲解常用白盒测试方法与黑盒测试方法。白盒测试方法从程序员的角度看如何测试代码，并以JUnit为基础进行实践。黑盒测试方法从用户角度看进行系统测试，并以Selenium和PICT为基础进行实践。
黑盒测试方法
软件测试实践
本节主要讲解功能测试、性能测试和移动应用测试。功能测试以微软记事本为例进行探索测试讲解，介绍华三的测试案例。性能测试以趋势、淘宝和华三为例进行讲解。移动应用测试以百度和趋势为例进行讲解。
