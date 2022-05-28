About this Course

Approx. 11 hours to complete
Chinese (Simplified)
Nanjing University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

软件测试基础

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 42 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

软件测试方法

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 43 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

黑盒测试方法

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 48 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

软件测试实践

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 55 min)

