Zhenyu Chen is an Associate Professor at Software Institute, Nanjing University. He received his bachelor and Ph.D. in Mathematics from Nanjing University. He worked as a Postdoctoral Researcher at the School of Computer Science and Engineering, Southeast University, China. His research interests focus on software analysis and testing. He has about 70 publications at major venues including TOSEM, JSS, SQJ, IJSEKE, ISSTA, ICST, QSIC etc. He has served as PC co-chair of QSIC 2013, AST2013, IWPD2012 and the program committee member of many international conferences. He has won research funding from several competitive sources such as NSFC.