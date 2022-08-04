SAP Design, Pitch and Re-Design is the fourth course in the SAP Technology Consultant Professional Certificate program. The course dives into the SAP Implementation lifecycle so you can immerse yourself in the key phases, including design, pitch, and re-design.
This course is part of the SAP Technology Consultant Professional Certificate
Offered By
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
No prior experience required to get started.
English
Skills you will gain
- Solution Design
- Project Planning and Management
- Communication
- Requirements Elicitation
- Gap Analysis
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
No prior experience required to get started.
English
About the SAP Technology Consultant Professional Certificate
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Certificate?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.