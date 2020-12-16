Chevron Left
Back to Structured Query Language (SQL) using SAS

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Structured Query Language (SQL) using SAS by SAS

4.9
stars
173 ratings
45 reviews

About the Course

Course Description In this course, you learn about Structured Query Language (SQL) and how it can be used in SAS programs to create reports and query your data. “By the end of this course, a learner will be able to…” ● Query and subset data. ● Summarize and present data. ● Combine tables using joins and set operators. ● Create and modify tables and views. ● Create data-driven macro variables using a query. ● Access DBMS data with SAS/ACCESS technology....

Top reviews

JP

May 20, 2021

Wonderful and a fruitful experience. I recommend everyone to take this well structured class and then go through the book or a reading material to master the programming language

TW

Mar 27, 2021

Another fantastic course from SAS and Coursera! Even though I have been programming in SAS for several years, I learned quite a lot and enjoyed every minute of the course.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 46 Reviews for Structured Query Language (SQL) using SAS

By Ahmad E H

Dec 16, 2020

Many thanks to Peter and SAS for this amazing course offering. Every Week and module works together to increase and enhance your understanding of SQL and SAS. You don't have to know SQL beforehand, it is all included in this lengthy course. it is a long course so please be patient and give it the time needed. At the end you will learn a lot about SQL from simple to complex queries that you can transfer to any Database course you might take in the future.

By Rosaria L

Jul 26, 2020

This course is fantastic. It has been really simple to apply all the contents to my job. Highly recommended.

By Syed n H

Oct 15, 2020

Really good course really appreciate the efforts they made to design this course

By Michael K

Dec 26, 2020

Great instruction. There was a right amount of instruction and practice.

By GY

Jul 16, 2021

This is absolutely one of the best courses you can ever find on the whole internet, it is straight to the point, no time wastings, very professionally prepared and meets all the needs to achieve your goals in data analytics for your work. It is a pity that so far it hasn't been recognized as it deserves to be in Coursera. No strings attached deep analytical SQL knowledge in SAS to be a successfull employee. Thank you Mr. Styliadis, you and SAS are absolutely the best.

One of the things i adore in this course that you have free SAS on Demand for Academics free cloud based programme that you can practice everything you learned and use it whenever you want. Also you will have a chance to enter to a practice exam for SAS 9.4 Advanced Programming Performance-Based Exam. Finally i want to say that during the course i instantly started to experience the benefits of the concepts i learned from the course in my job. When working big data i started to feel confident thanks to this amazing course. It was kind a long review but i felt like i owe this to the wonderful instructor of the course Mr. Peter Styliadis. Thank you very much.

By Reinna N

Jun 21, 2020

When I thought I already know enough about PROC SQL in SAS, this course proved it wrong. I learned so much from this course that would be of BIG importance and would greatly help me with my job. I can't thank coursera and SAS enough for making this gem available to everyone. I love data so much and this course made me appreciate and love it even more.

By Vaibhav K

Jun 18, 2021

I currently work as a Financial Analyst in Risk Analytics domain. For one of the projects, I was required to learn PROC SQL in SAS. This course nearly covered all the basic areas which are required in the real working. I strongly suggest to take the next course in SAS Macro as well. Then you are good to go for Financial Risk Modelling.

By Tom W

Mar 28, 2021

Another fantastic course from SAS and Coursera! Even though I have been programming in SAS for several years, I learned quite a lot and enjoyed every minute of the course.

By Vito L

Dec 27, 2020

Phenomenal course. Best I have used on Coursera. I did 3 hours per day and completed it in a week. The honors project really ties all the lessons together.

By Suhaimi C

May 27, 2021

Awesome course of SQL using SAS, lots of practices and activities. The case study is good for practicing what we just learned. Thank you the instructor, Peter Styliadis. Highly recommend this for learning more in-depth about SQL using SAS.

By BITING J

Apr 18, 2022

Awesome class for beginning like me. It provides detailed tutorial and real-life proactice for me to gain understanding of SQL language. Classes are organized in a strucure way so easy to pick up even for beginner.

By BANCO D C D P - J A A A

Nov 8, 2020

Temas muy interesantes y didáctica del curso muy sencillo de entender; solo un inconveniente con la herramienta cuando esta en otro idioma diferente al ingles, algunas respuesta hace que salga Error.

By John S S P

May 21, 2021

Wonderful and a fruitful experience. I recommend everyone to take this well structured class and then go through the book or a reading material to master the programming language

By Vanessa

Feb 14, 2022

Good instructions, videos, quizzes, and assignments. Instructors also provided additional resources. So much easier using SQL in SAS than standard SAS language.

By Suhani P

Sep 17, 2021

It was an amazing experience learning from coursera. Truly one of the best. I just wish that they had provided with more of practice exercises for each topic .

By Rubing C

Jun 24, 2021

G​reat course! If you can follow this course, you will be no problem on SAS advanced certificate! The contents are much more indepth than the exam requirement!

By Holly A

Dec 21, 2021

Really good course for an intermediate user who wants to sharpen their skills. Would probably also be good for a beginner.

By Yifan

Mar 26, 2021

Concise lectures, relevant exercises/quizzes, fun case study project, and prompt discussion forum help! 100% recommended!

By MEHDI S

Nov 9, 2020

Graet detail and very clear presentations, useful practices and easy exams; great documentation and in-depth orientation.

By Kenneth R

Apr 30, 2021

Very useful for a person who has worked with SAS Data Step for many years, but didn't use proc SQL that much. Like me.

By Amitabh P

Feb 23, 2022

Nice course for learning SAS SQL, it is really helpful to upskill my knowledge of this technology!!

By Hernan E

Dec 12, 2021

E​xcellent.

The course seemed excellent to me. The structure of the course, videos, exercises, etc.

By Akhil

Nov 20, 2021

Very easy to understand, even for some one who never know what is an SQL in his entire Life.

By John L

Aug 5, 2020

detail, a lot of practice, hopeful after these courses, I can find a internship job.

By Cinny S

May 13, 2022

Clear explanation! This course can help me to understand the concept of SQL in SAS.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder