JP
May 20, 2021
Wonderful and a fruitful experience. I recommend everyone to take this well structured class and then go through the book or a reading material to master the programming language
TW
Mar 27, 2021
Another fantastic course from SAS and Coursera! Even though I have been programming in SAS for several years, I learned quite a lot and enjoyed every minute of the course.
By Ahmad E H•
Dec 16, 2020
Many thanks to Peter and SAS for this amazing course offering. Every Week and module works together to increase and enhance your understanding of SQL and SAS. You don't have to know SQL beforehand, it is all included in this lengthy course. it is a long course so please be patient and give it the time needed. At the end you will learn a lot about SQL from simple to complex queries that you can transfer to any Database course you might take in the future.
By Rosaria L•
Jul 26, 2020
This course is fantastic. It has been really simple to apply all the contents to my job. Highly recommended.
By Syed n H•
Oct 15, 2020
Really good course really appreciate the efforts they made to design this course
By Michael K•
Dec 26, 2020
Great instruction. There was a right amount of instruction and practice.
By GY•
Jul 16, 2021
This is absolutely one of the best courses you can ever find on the whole internet, it is straight to the point, no time wastings, very professionally prepared and meets all the needs to achieve your goals in data analytics for your work. It is a pity that so far it hasn't been recognized as it deserves to be in Coursera. No strings attached deep analytical SQL knowledge in SAS to be a successfull employee. Thank you Mr. Styliadis, you and SAS are absolutely the best.
One of the things i adore in this course that you have free SAS on Demand for Academics free cloud based programme that you can practice everything you learned and use it whenever you want. Also you will have a chance to enter to a practice exam for SAS 9.4 Advanced Programming Performance-Based Exam. Finally i want to say that during the course i instantly started to experience the benefits of the concepts i learned from the course in my job. When working big data i started to feel confident thanks to this amazing course. It was kind a long review but i felt like i owe this to the wonderful instructor of the course Mr. Peter Styliadis. Thank you very much.
By Reinna N•
Jun 21, 2020
When I thought I already know enough about PROC SQL in SAS, this course proved it wrong. I learned so much from this course that would be of BIG importance and would greatly help me with my job. I can't thank coursera and SAS enough for making this gem available to everyone. I love data so much and this course made me appreciate and love it even more.
By Vaibhav K•
Jun 18, 2021
I currently work as a Financial Analyst in Risk Analytics domain. For one of the projects, I was required to learn PROC SQL in SAS. This course nearly covered all the basic areas which are required in the real working. I strongly suggest to take the next course in SAS Macro as well. Then you are good to go for Financial Risk Modelling.
By Tom W•
Mar 28, 2021
By Vito L•
Dec 27, 2020
Phenomenal course. Best I have used on Coursera. I did 3 hours per day and completed it in a week. The honors project really ties all the lessons together.
By Suhaimi C•
May 27, 2021
Awesome course of SQL using SAS, lots of practices and activities. The case study is good for practicing what we just learned. Thank you the instructor, Peter Styliadis. Highly recommend this for learning more in-depth about SQL using SAS.
By BITING J•
Apr 18, 2022
Awesome class for beginning like me. It provides detailed tutorial and real-life proactice for me to gain understanding of SQL language. Classes are organized in a strucure way so easy to pick up even for beginner.
By BANCO D C D P - J A A A•
Nov 8, 2020
Temas muy interesantes y didáctica del curso muy sencillo de entender; solo un inconveniente con la herramienta cuando esta en otro idioma diferente al ingles, algunas respuesta hace que salga Error.
By John S S P•
May 21, 2021
By Vanessa•
Feb 14, 2022
Good instructions, videos, quizzes, and assignments. Instructors also provided additional resources. So much easier using SQL in SAS than standard SAS language.
By Suhani P•
Sep 17, 2021
It was an amazing experience learning from coursera. Truly one of the best. I just wish that they had provided with more of practice exercises for each topic .
By Rubing C•
Jun 24, 2021
Great course! If you can follow this course, you will be no problem on SAS advanced certificate! The contents are much more indepth than the exam requirement!
By Holly A•
Dec 21, 2021
Really good course for an intermediate user who wants to sharpen their skills. Would probably also be good for a beginner.
By Yifan•
Mar 26, 2021
Concise lectures, relevant exercises/quizzes, fun case study project, and prompt discussion forum help! 100% recommended!
By MEHDI S•
Nov 9, 2020
Graet detail and very clear presentations, useful practices and easy exams; great documentation and in-depth orientation.
By Kenneth R•
Apr 30, 2021
Very useful for a person who has worked with SAS Data Step for many years, but didn't use proc SQL that much. Like me.
By Amitabh P•
Feb 23, 2022
Nice course for learning SAS SQL, it is really helpful to upskill my knowledge of this technology!!
By Hernan E•
Dec 12, 2021
Excellent.
The course seemed excellent to me. The structure of the course, videos, exercises, etc.
By Akhil•
Nov 20, 2021
Very easy to understand, even for some one who never know what is an SQL in his entire Life.
By John L•
Aug 5, 2020
detail, a lot of practice, hopeful after these courses, I can find a internship job.
By Cinny S•
May 13, 2022
Clear explanation! This course can help me to understand the concept of SQL in SAS.