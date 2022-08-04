Chevron Left
Back to Search Engines for Web and Enterprise Data

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Search Engines for Web and Enterprise Data by The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

About the Course

This course introduces the technologies behind web and search engines, including document indexing, searching and ranking. You will also learn different performance metrics for evaluating search quality, methods for understanding user intent and document semantics, and advanced applications including recommendation systems and summarization. Real-life examples and case studies are provided to reinforce the understanding of search algorithms....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder