Search Engines for Web and Enterprise Data by The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
About the Course
This course introduces the technologies behind web and search engines, including document indexing, searching and ranking. You will also learn different performance metrics for evaluating search quality, methods for understanding user intent and document semantics, and advanced applications including recommendation systems and summarization. Real-life examples and case studies are provided to reinforce the understanding of search algorithms....