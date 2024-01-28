En este curso, los desarrolladores de aplicaciones aprenderán a diseñar y desarrollar aplicaciones nativas de la nube que integren perfectamente los servicios administrados de Google Cloud. A través de una serie de presentaciones, demostraciones y labs prácticos, quienes participan aprenden a desarrollar aplicaciones más seguras, a implementar la administración de identidad federada y a integrar componentes de la aplicación a través de la mensajería, el procesamiento basado en eventos y las puertas de enlace de API.
Securing and Integrating Components of Your App - Español
Taught in Spanish
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
What you'll learn
Compila aplicaciones inteligentes con APIs de aprendizaje automático previamente entrenadas
Implementa una aplicación sin servidores con Cloud Functions
Implementa la administración de identidad federada con Firebase Authentication
Implementa una arquitectura con acoplamiento bajo usando Pub/Sub como plataforma de mensajería
January 2024
9 quizzes
There are 5 modules in this course
Este módulo trata sobre la administración de la autenticación y la autorización de tu aplicación en Google Cloud.
Este módulo ofrece una introducción a Pub/Sub y hace uso del servicio en tus aplicaciones.
En este módulo, se explica cómo agregar inteligencia a tu aplicación, lo que incluye el uso de APIs de aprendizaje automático previamente entrenadas.
Este módulo ofrece una introducción a Cloud Functions y explica cómo usar estas funciones en tus aplicaciones sin servidores.
En este módulo, se analiza el uso de Cloud Endpoints en tus aplicaciones de Google Cloud.
