Este MOOC permite a los participantes adquirir un marco de referencia conceptual sobre las habilidades socioemocionales a nivel intrapersonal, interpersonal y sociomoral, así como identificar estrategias y programas exitosos para la promoción de estas habilidades. Durante el desarrollo del MOOC se analizarán estrategias de diseño instruccional y validación de prototipo rápido para que los participantes puedan diseñar sus propios cursos y adecuarlos a las necesidades particulares del contexto en el que se encuentran inmersos (educativo, laboral o social) para promover el sentido de agencia, el bienestar personal y el florecimiento de los seres humanos. El curso también incluye biografías de personajes destacados a través de las cuales se ejemplifica cómo diversas habilidades socioemocionales altamente desarrolladas en ellos, les han permitido lograr el éxito alcanzado en sus vidas. Así mismo, el curso destaca la importancia de evaluar las intervenciones, enfatizando la necesidad de medir el impacto de los programas implementados. También presenta diversos instrumentos de evaluación desarrollados por organizaciones nacionales e internacionales, ofreciendo a las y los participantes opciones para aplicar los más adecuados en sus contextos.
Promoción de Habilidades Socioemocionales
Taught in Spanish
Course
April 2024
8 assignments
There are 4 modules in this course
14 videos4 readings2 assignments
11 videos5 readings2 assignments1 peer review
10 videos2 readings3 assignments1 peer review
7 videos3 readings1 assignment1 peer review
Instructor
Offered by
