NB
Feb 25, 2019
excellent course content with knowledgeable professor. Challenging to learn and focused on both analytical theory and practical example.
RP
Aug 24, 2021
Good course. Buying the book by Prof. Schaub will help you a lot in succeeding in this course.
By Clemens R•
Jan 11, 2019
Interesting course with plenty of room for improvement:
1) The presentation of the course material is nice
2) There are plenty of typos in the quizzes (check forum for pointers)
3) There are some false positive answers in the quizzes (check forum for pointers)
4) There is no help offered by the course providers. No help available in the forum.
5) It would help to have the step by step answers to the quizzes available to facilitate learning from mistakes.
By Mukesh K•
Aug 29, 2020
great lectures highly recommended for space enthusiasts
By Didier F H R•
Feb 20, 2021
I am very grateful with Professor Schaub and the entire specialization. This is the only course that teaches rigid body dynamics to such high level. I looking forward for more courses of Professor Schaub and analytical dynamics. :)
By Hnatio B•
Jul 21, 2020
It's hard, but you learn a lot. Mr Schaub is great teacher.
By Pratik W•
Nov 21, 2017
The best course on Space Dynamics with insightful lectures and challenging assignments. This course perfectly complements the previous course on the Kinematics of Spacecraft, and collectively provides a fundamental base for studying Attitude Control. Prof. Schaub has got exceptional skills in imparting knowledge on tough concepts fairly easily to the students. Looking forward to completing the final course on Nonlinear Attitude Control in the module!
By Youssef S E•
Sep 19, 2020
Extremely educational, practical, and useful course, taught by a top-notch instructor from a top-class university, for all those aerospace engineers interested in pursuing a career and/or already working on the field of spacecraft dynamics and AOCS/GNC. Thanks Dr. Schaub!.
By Arjoo S•
Oct 9, 2020
The video was shot when the professor was in the classroom, teaching. And he not only explains the subject matter properly, he also cross questions some of his students giving you the feel of classroom itself. Explanation was to the subtle. I enjoyed studying this course.
By עופר מ•
May 1, 2021
Great course, interesting and well taught.
For future updates to the course my suggestion is to give a computational example regarding the material covered in week 4
By Nicolas B•
Feb 25, 2019
excellent course content with knowledgeable professor. Challenging to learn and focused on both analytical theory and practical example.
By Raktim P•
Aug 25, 2021
Good course. Buying the book by Prof. Schaub will help you a lot in succeeding in this course.
By Jay N P•
Sep 23, 2020
A good course to understand concept and practical evaluation process to useit on field.
By Oseahon O I•
May 18, 2021
It's a well taught course that would otherwise have proved much more difficult.
By Rodrigo M I•
Aug 17, 2020
Awesome course to get into spacecraft dynamics
By Shounak D•
Mar 1, 2018
Excellent course ,as expected from Dr.Schaub
By Syed M Z T•
Jun 20, 2020
Was very challenging. Brilliant course!
By VIJAYAVENKATESH G•
Jun 9, 2020
This Course is really awsome
By Siavash S•
Jul 22, 2021
One of the best.
By GORIPARTHI P K•
Jun 15, 2021
good
By Jose F G•
Apr 7, 2020
It has given me the knowledge I needed to understand major topics of attitude determination. Prof. Schaub is simply superb! He teaches with such a level of passion and masters the stuff so much that you will inevitably turn out caught.
I've missed however some more numerical examples in the concept's checks as well as some simulation exercises that did exist in the Kinematics course. Moreover it has been argued that there are quite a few typos in the answers, and I can also confirm this.
In general I miss some guidance or extra assistance for your homework.
Anyway, I have enjoyed the course hugely.
I'll go for the Control one now!
By Love P•
May 12, 2022
good
By Samuel L•
Jun 6, 2020
Definitely challenging, and a lot to learn. I recommend that on top of taking this course, the content would be a lot more appreciable if you get Professor Schaub's textbook on Analytical Mechanics of Space Systems - as both video and book contents complement each other fairly well to give one an overall understanding of attitude dynamics. Overall, good experience. My only criticism is the absence of any course instructors (it is really purely a self-study thing).
By Andrea M•
Mar 1, 2018
Course is very good and well explained, the main problem is the lack of assistence especially when doing exercise and the final exam. In particular, only few people are doing the course and the forum is always w/o any reply, and when doing the final exam, I had to change session three times because not enough people were correctint my assignment, causing me a delay of 2 months.
By Bruno G•
May 29, 2020
Is a great course. I learned a lot. The instructor is very didactic and very good professor.
The course is not that easy to follow if you don't have a good background in physics and mathematics. It would be good to have some optional references to achieve this basic knowledge.
I recommend this course a lot.
By Justin Y•
Nov 22, 2019
Another solid course. My biggest issue with this round in the specialization is the lack of simulation assignments. There was a good deal of derivation/analytical work, but very little numerical implementation of results such as in the Kinematics course in this series.
By Samy E H•
Jul 28, 2020
Extremely interesting class. Yet, compared to the previous, a bit more "numerical" exercices, with simulation and programs to do, in order to test the solutions and know we have programmed the right things, would make it earn this fifth star! Thanks Prof Schaub!