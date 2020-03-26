KB
Oct 14, 2020
This course helped me to further understand the principle behinds the 3 main spectroscopic techniques: UV/VIS, IR and NMR which is very beneficial for my future career working in a lab environment.
MR
Sep 9, 2020
Muy bien todo y super completo, ayuda aun mas en esta situación de cuarentena porque facilita la información y es una nueva manera de aprender que esta muy bien fundamentada y muy bien organizada
By Mostafa R H•
Mar 26, 2020
Over the past few days, I was engaged with spectroscopic analysis. Modern spectroscopic technique encompasses a large amount of spectroscopic knowledge and some basic physics-chemistry jargon. I really enjoyed the course, since I am a textile engineer, it will help me understand the structures of various textile materials i.e. synthetics, non-synthetics, etc. Thank you Coursera.
By SADAF A•
Jul 1, 2019
It was a good experience to learn online. This course increase my knowledge an i gain new concept which are very helpful for me and guide me in this field more. thank you
By Sayan s•
Jun 24, 2018
The practicals and the quiz series were awesome.This course is awesome for chemistry lovers and also for Chemical engineering guys.
By DrMalay J B•
May 4, 2019
Excellent course for basic knowledge of spectroscopy. The syllabus is very precisely designed for providing a deep understanding of various spectral techniques.
By Dr V S•
Apr 7, 2020
The course was very informative with lot of emphasis given on SI units and its conversion to other metric forms.
Thank you !
By Ameya K•
Aug 10, 2020
I did not enjoy this course at all. It comprised nothing more than giving commentary of a presentation. A lot of the quizzes had errors in display, where instead of displaying options it gave the message "Math not terminated in box", hiding the actual content. The course felt very shallow and nothing was done in depth. I feel like many youtube videos do the job better than this. The worst part by far was the instructors voice. It was incredibly harsh and disturbing and off-setting. The audio quality was abysmal and there was no video narration. I found myself not wanting to complete the course only because of the way the professor spoke. The only slightly redeeming quality of this course were the tests where I got solve a lab spectroscopy problem. Please do not give this course, you will not enjoy it. Try looking for other similar courses, and you will learn spectroscopy better.
By S R•
Jun 10, 2020
I would like to thank the instructor Patrick J O'Malley, D.Sc for the very high energetic and interesting online lecture. Really, it enriched my knowledge of Molecular Spectroscopy
By Nedyu Y•
Jun 4, 2019
I liked the course, attended it as a refresher, not really needed right now for my work. Basic principles explained properly, exam questions slightly away from the course material, which was indeed informative. More example and practical consideration would have been positively received.
Looking forward for similar courses in chromatography and MS.
By ANIRBAN G M•
Apr 1, 2020
It was a very interesting course .I learned some basic fundamental concepts from this course.I am very thankful to the professor who taught me this course. I am specially thankful to Coursera for introducing this course and helping me to complete this course. Coursera's approach to help the students who want to learn more and more is highly appreciated.Thanks a lot Coursera.
By Subuhan A A A•
May 19, 2019
Very helpful in creating a clear-cut view regarding the marvelous world of molecular spectroscopy. Significant packets of knowledge about UV/Visible spectroscopy, IR spectroscopy NMR spectroscopy can be earned through this course. Highly recommended for a UG/PG Chemistry student.
By M R•
May 8, 2020
It was a good experience to learn online. This course increase my knowledge an i gain new concept which are very helpful for me and guide me in this field more. THANK YOU VERY MUCH TO COURSERA.
By Anastasia K•
Apr 13, 2019
This course gives comprehensive overview on various spectroscopic techniques providing a large deal of underlying theory and also technical details in laboratory work.
By Jay G•
Jun 23, 2019
Overall Course was good, I had gained enough knowledge regarding the basic of spectroscopy. This course is worth for the chemistry and chemical background students.
By Erald S•
Apr 3, 2018
Excellent material and pace. Assignments were challenging but could be completed from the lecture material alone. Overall a great experience.
By Juan A P L•
Aug 26, 2018
Very recommended to every person who wants to understand the basic ideas, concepts and calculations of current spectroscopic techniques.
By SONIA Y•
Apr 4, 2020
This course is very helpful in clearing my doubts. and also learn new thing. Thanks to all the mentors for teaching so deeply. Regards
By David P M F F•
Mar 7, 2019
A soft and focused course. Good to learn or review the general principles of UV-VIS, IR and NMR spectoscropy. Not very time consuming.
By Allison A•
Apr 14, 2019
Okay explanations; would appreciate more readings and examples. Moreover, answers to quizzes aren't explained. Things could also be explained more intuitively in the videos.
By Jiban K M•
Dec 6, 2018
As far as Spectroscopy literacy is concerned, I think I was sort of illiterate. After completing this course I may consider myself spectroscopy literate, though I may have gathered only a few specs of the vast ocean of spectroscopy. A lot I have to learn and if a combined advanced course including mass spectroscopy is offered I'll be delighted to join. The course content and the presentation are exemplary in my opinion. My indebtedness remains to Dr. Patrick for creating an addicting interest into the subject.
By Marios S•
May 7, 2020
A very nicely organized course to follow, some of the materials I already have been taught and some others were new to me. The Course is excellent both for someone who wishes to refresh some concepts regarding spectroscopy and for someone that is new to these techniques. Highly Recommended!
By Wessam S•
Jul 31, 2019
Great course! The way this course is introduced is very pleasing, the course notes are very useful and the assessment quizzes are decent.
I recommend this course to anyone who is interested to learn more about Spectroscopy which will give you the proper foundation you need to understand.
By Omkar B•
Mar 29, 2019
Really informative course for budding material scientists organic chemists and grad students interested in learning material characterization techniques and the basic chemistry involved in their operation. Instructor is an expert and lab quizzes are practical and fun to solve.
By Guty P•
Jan 24, 2020
This was a very good course. I'm really satisfied as it guides you through the basics while still explaining to a certain detail the phenomne behind it. The exercises help to settle in the theory and the simulated spectra are very helpful to study and get familiar with them.
By Akrema•
Oct 30, 2017
This course has introduced some new facts about the spectroscopy. I have learned a lot from this course which helped me to better analyze the spectra and its interpretation. I have recommended this course to my colleagues. Very good videos and mentors. Thank you Coursera.
By Johanna H•
Jan 11, 2018
I have enjoyed this course. It is a good introduction into the three main methods of spectroscopy, the material emphasizes the theoretical foundations, so take it if you want to make sure you understand what is going on. I feel it has helped me build a solid foundation to now delve deeper into more advanced techniques.