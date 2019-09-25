TS
Nov 22, 2020
Such a rigorous, thorough and enjoyable course - you really feel like you are learning fantastic content and technical skills. it behaves well as a foundational framework for urban analytics.
KH
Dec 26, 2021
Excellent course. Gives you a complete understanding of Urban Research methods and use of data collection technology and resolve. Use of syntax and strategy selection.
By Syeda I N•
Sep 24, 2019
It has helped me a lot. It was a very effective course on Social Science Methods for Urban Research in Studying Cities. Thanks a lot to Course era and the IHS family to give me such an opportunity to gather knowledge once again after completing UMDT 5 in 2014. It was great!!
By Branislav T T•
May 22, 2020
Everything went almost perfect, except the last task which was too demanding. I recommend to think about another, more appropriate and not so time consuming knowledge assessment methods in this course. Also, some student are revengeful, meaning if you assess their task objectively that those are wear tasks, they do the same to your task no matter how good you did yours. Try to think about more objective way of assessing the final task as well.
By Aye N C T•
Jul 16, 2020
A very useful course and worth to join. Learned new applied Social Science methods in specific details for doing urban research.
By Gabriel M•
Dec 21, 2020
Excellent course ir you are in a process of making a thesis in a urban problem. It is very organized with a great content
By Noor T•
Jul 9, 2021
This is a great course because of its specialized content. Perfect for students moving to grad and post- grad studies.
By Bruna S•
May 7, 2021
The course offers a great opportunity to learn about methods of academic research with a focus on urban planning.
By Augusto A•
May 26, 2020
This is a great course for those who want to pursue in studying cities.
By Katheryn J P P•
Oct 7, 2020
Very good course. It helped me with my degree project.
By Olenka P•
Apr 10, 2021
Personally I found the this course useful because presents all the steps to prepare a research proposal from the very beginning, all the presentation are clearly explained (there could be some terms not everyone know, but is possible to review complementary bibliography to understand better some concepts). However, something to improve could be the quizes since sometimes are too textual anyway are helpful to remember what was explained in each session. The final task is interesting, it allows to evaluate examples of research proposals as well as to be critic to score each part of it justifying properly and also to evaluate other students' evaluations and provide them a feed back. Many thanks to the team of professors!
By vidya G•
Jun 7, 2021
The most important part I liked is the very comprehensive evaluation by me , a research proposal of Tenzic Temang, during his successful completion of for M.Sc degree in Urban Management ( UMD) from the Institute for Housing & Urban Development (IHS), Erasmus University, Rotterdam ( EUR) in the year 2017.
By Satwant B•
Dec 28, 2019
The course on Studying cities has helped me to expand my scope pf research in urban studies form Historical research methods to a interdisciplinary methodology. The video lectures, notes and assignments have kept me on my toes and enhanced my research skills as social scientist.
By Caroline c•
Dec 17, 2020
The course really helped me to have a clear picture on conceptualizing research with substantial knowledge on relevant procedures. It is going to help me in my present job as well as to prepare proposal for my PhD.
By Nurbek A•
Dec 13, 2020
This course is really interesting in design and the way it examines knowledge, attention, and general logic. Itself, the course is very important and helps to provide insight into the learning experience.
By Tabinda S•
Nov 23, 2020
By Keith H•
Dec 27, 2021
By Аксанов Д О•
Mar 21, 2020
The course is enjoyable and exciting! Being a non-specialist I got great pleasure studying this interesting and comprehensive course to improve my general knowledge.
By Mohammad N•
Feb 24, 2022
They presented a regular and coherent model of various quantitative and qualitative research methods in the best way, which was very instructive and useful for me.
By Vaida•
Mar 15, 2021
Thank you for a consistent, helpful and informative course on Social Science Methods for Urban Research.
By Michael•
Jul 13, 2020
Exceptionally well crafted modules. The videos and assignments encourage and task learning .
By Nur A•
Jun 8, 2021
This course is one of the best Social Science Research Course I have ever taken
By Duha A•
Mar 29, 2022
Highly recommended for those intrested in urbanism and studying cities.
By abdo m•
Apr 23, 2021
Great course for students who want to prepare their thesis proposal.
By Lina J•
Nov 4, 2020
A very clear and concise course, good marking methods.
By Sir A B•
Jan 8, 2021
Difficult to accomplish yet so satisfying to complete
By Ram B G•
Nov 11, 2021
It is supportive and help my career and course.