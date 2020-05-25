Chevron Left
Back to Successful Interviewing

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Successful Interviewing by University of Maryland, College Park

4.6
stars
158 ratings
32 reviews

About the Course

The goal of hiring managers is not just to hire people who need a job. It’s to hire people who believe in their organization, its mission and the work that’s involved in the job position. Every hiring manager knows: Hire people to do a job and they’ll work for your money. Hire people who believe in the work and they’ll work for their passion. And this is not a case of “fake it until you make it.” You have to be genuine about your belief in an organization and its mission. That means you have to have researched the industry, the company, and the position – and be able to show how your goals in life align with the company’s mission. Having done so will shape the impression you convey as a candidate, the way you answer traditional questions, and the way you demonstrate that you’re the right candidate for the job. This course is the second in a five-course specialization. We recommend that courses #1, #2 and #3 be taken in sequence. Course #4 - on resume and cover letter writing - can be taken in any sequence, while course #5 is the capstone for the specialization as a whole. This course can be thought of as "Interviewing I", while course #3 is "Interviewing II." Course #3 covers more advanced interview formats, including behavioral and situational interviews - along with the special case of telephone screenings. The logic for including telephone screenings - which happen at the start of the interview process - late in this specialization on interviewing is that those screenings, while happening early in the process, involve all the skills that you'll learn from course #1 through course #3. As for this course, it will teach you how to: 1. Do thorough research on a company of your choice. 2. Prepare for those critical first 3-5 minutes of an interview (when many recruiters say an interview is either won or lost). 3. Prepare for the all important "Tell Me About Yourself" question. 4. Prepare for traditional interview questions. 5. Use strategies for handling the salary question. We don't teach you salary negotiation techniques, but we do teach you how to avoid putting yourself in a weak negotiation position. 6. Prepare an elevator speech - all three variations. 7. Use persuasive speech techniques to present professional accomplishments and qualifications in a manner that conveys benefits to a potential employer. 8. Use persuasive speech techniques to convince a potential employer of your interest, motivation and preparation for a particular position. 9. Adapt your nonverbal communication style to the expectations of English-speaking interviewers....

Top reviews

SK

May 20, 2020

This course is really effective. I found the quiz really tough. But this course will immensely help you to prepare your interview. I highly recommend to learners. And thank you to the instructor.

KS

Mar 5, 2019

Without any doubt. It's 5 star course. Great content.\n\nJust one problem, the quizzes doesn't have proper acceptable answers and their is no escape plan for this.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 33 Reviews for Successful Interviewing

By Marilyn L

May 25, 2020

The Testing was difficult and not very helpful. I feel like the test had material that was not covered in the course. If you fail the test you should have something leading you back to study sections so you can reivew the material that you fail. I in my group was not the only one to feel this course lacked all the correct information to get 100% on all the test. I'm glad this one is done and in the books.

By Manuel

Sep 24, 2018

Ok, what I really like about this course are the instructors and how they approach the topic. You learn everything from preparing to doing the actual interviews including challenging topics like negotiating the salary. I normally would rate this course with 5 stars but what extremely annoys me are the assignments. Quizes are hard and so are the recordings you have to prepare. This would be OK if passing the assignment would not be associated with playing the lottery. You need 16 out of 20 points (5 questions with 4 points max) to pass an assignment. Getting 4 points is really hard since you have to perfectly fullfill the respective evaulation criteria (e.g. do a 5 minute talk --> Was the talk perfectly effective? Speaker perfectly enthusiastic? etc.). Doing so is nearly impossible for the average student because nearly nobody is a perfect speaker. Before knowing how hard it is to pass I rated many other students with 3 points per question, not knowing that they would fail. And under normal circumstances I would have given them 2 points because the evaluation criteria are really hard to accomplish, if you are honest. Moreover, often you only have one reviewer and deadlines can't be met because nobody or only one person review your assignment. Submissions are also often lacking, so you can't evaluate them, which is necessary to pass the course. In the end, I like the content of this course but I feel that it's much too difficult and random to pass assignments. Of all the 10 courses I did on Coursera this one was the hardest to pass and I'm about to quit it since you have to spend a lot of money when it takes so long to finish.

By Dahn V L

May 11, 2021

some good information, but many of the exercises are poorly constructed and ultimately useless

By Maxime Z

Mar 31, 2016

This course should be taken by anyone involved in the processs of applying for job interviews! It's both useful and pleasant to take.

I work for a big company, in France, in the field of "science & technology R&D", and my lab recently opened a position for which we started interviewing applicants a few weeks ago. As a member of the team the position is opened to work with, I've been involved in the interview process. I was just amazed to see how unprepared the applicants were : they made mistake after mistake. Since we also have trainees and Ph.D students in the lab, who'll soon have to search for their first job, I had a look at the MOOC offer in the field of "preparing for job interviews", in order to see what advice I could provide for them to get prepared for this key step in building their career.

I registered to this MOOC, as an auditor, and started browsing through their videos and accompanying documents. I just got caught in right away, despite the fact that I couldn't participate (neither submit nor evaluate) in assignments: one needs to be pay for that, and I had no real interest in doing so, for now, although I truly think it's worth the cost if one is in the position of preparing for job interviews.

I realised that, if the job applicants we interviewed in my lab had taken this remarkable course prior to their interviews, this would have saved them so many basic mistakes. If you never had the opportunity to reflect on what a job interview process is, and are applying for interviews, just give it a try: I bet you'll benefit from this experience a lot... and it might simply change your life! This course is the second of a series of 5 from a specialization. I already audited the first 2 courses, and I'm just eager to see the next two come on stage (the last is a capstone project I'll skip for now.)

By Carlos J L V

Mar 23, 2016

Es el mejor y mas completo curso que he visto sobre entrevistas de trabajo.

El lenguaje es muy profesional y abarca todos los aspectos que engloban una entrevista de trabajo.

Estoy muy satisfecho con el material y los videos ya que son didácticos y concisos.

---------------------

It is the best and most complete course I've seen regarding on job's interviews.

The language is very professional and cover all the aspects of the job interview. I am very satisfied with the material and videos since they are didactic and concise.

By José A R N

Nov 16, 2017

​My name is Jose Antonio from Brazil. I am looking for a new Data Scientist career (https://www.linkedin.com/in/joseantonio11)

I did this course to complete my CV in English to the area of Data Science.  

The course was excellent and the classes well taught by teachers.

Congratulations to Coursera team and Instructors.

Regards.

Jose Antonio.

By Sandeep K

May 21, 2020

This course is really effective. I found the quiz really tough. But this course will immensely help you to prepare your interview. I highly recommend to learners. And thank you to the instructor.

By Luis A C R

May 14, 2016

I really loved the curse material, the explanations are objective, the curse is well structured and the proffesors capture the main idea of every topic they touch, thank you

By Komal S

Mar 6, 2019

Without any doubt. It's 5 star course. Great content.

Just one problem, the quizzes doesn't have proper acceptable answers and their is no escape plan for this.

By KK R

May 21, 2017

Fantastic course. Highly recommended for people who are looking out for jobs and have challenges in projecting/marketing themselves.

By Guanqigao

Nov 8, 2016

The lecturer explained things very detailed- oriented, and the materials are very helpful to use for a non-native speaker.

By Donna Y

Oct 23, 2017

This is a course that prepares me well in job seeking with profound materials. I really appreciate it.

By Sergio M

Jul 6, 2016

It is usefull because you learn about different aspecst you usually omit but now you can work on that.

By Frank D

May 13, 2018

Fantastic course and tutors!

Thank you so much for so inspiring interview prep material :)

By Katherine Z

Mar 29, 2016

Very helpful information and up to date with real life examples. I enjoyed it immensely!

By Abolfazl S

Oct 17, 2016

I learned A LOT more than what expected and not just for the purpose of interview

By Annick E J B

Nov 8, 2018

Got a job trought this course! Thank you for all the tips!!!

By Deleted A

Apr 28, 2016

The course is well-structured and useful. Thank you.

By Haris P

Oct 2, 2019

Exceptional. Informative, educative and fun!

By Aakanksha

Apr 26, 2020

I have learned a lot from this course.

By Stephane M

Sep 20, 2017

Useful content and great presentation.

By Xi M

Apr 14, 2016

10 stars. Absolutely inspiring.

By Muhammad A A

Jan 16, 2018

wonderful course it has been

By Serhat G

May 8, 2019

Excellent content. Thanks.

By Darrell G

May 15, 2016

This is a wonderful class.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder