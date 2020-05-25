SK
May 20, 2020
This course is really effective. I found the quiz really tough. But this course will immensely help you to prepare your interview. I highly recommend to learners. And thank you to the instructor.
KS
Mar 5, 2019
Without any doubt. It's 5 star course. Great content.\n\nJust one problem, the quizzes doesn't have proper acceptable answers and their is no escape plan for this.
By Marilyn L•
May 25, 2020
The Testing was difficult and not very helpful. I feel like the test had material that was not covered in the course. If you fail the test you should have something leading you back to study sections so you can reivew the material that you fail. I in my group was not the only one to feel this course lacked all the correct information to get 100% on all the test. I'm glad this one is done and in the books.
By Manuel•
Sep 24, 2018
Ok, what I really like about this course are the instructors and how they approach the topic. You learn everything from preparing to doing the actual interviews including challenging topics like negotiating the salary. I normally would rate this course with 5 stars but what extremely annoys me are the assignments. Quizes are hard and so are the recordings you have to prepare. This would be OK if passing the assignment would not be associated with playing the lottery. You need 16 out of 20 points (5 questions with 4 points max) to pass an assignment. Getting 4 points is really hard since you have to perfectly fullfill the respective evaulation criteria (e.g. do a 5 minute talk --> Was the talk perfectly effective? Speaker perfectly enthusiastic? etc.). Doing so is nearly impossible for the average student because nearly nobody is a perfect speaker. Before knowing how hard it is to pass I rated many other students with 3 points per question, not knowing that they would fail. And under normal circumstances I would have given them 2 points because the evaluation criteria are really hard to accomplish, if you are honest. Moreover, often you only have one reviewer and deadlines can't be met because nobody or only one person review your assignment. Submissions are also often lacking, so you can't evaluate them, which is necessary to pass the course. In the end, I like the content of this course but I feel that it's much too difficult and random to pass assignments. Of all the 10 courses I did on Coursera this one was the hardest to pass and I'm about to quit it since you have to spend a lot of money when it takes so long to finish.
By Dahn V L•
May 11, 2021
some good information, but many of the exercises are poorly constructed and ultimately useless
By Maxime Z•
Mar 31, 2016
This course should be taken by anyone involved in the processs of applying for job interviews! It's both useful and pleasant to take.
I work for a big company, in France, in the field of "science & technology R&D", and my lab recently opened a position for which we started interviewing applicants a few weeks ago. As a member of the team the position is opened to work with, I've been involved in the interview process. I was just amazed to see how unprepared the applicants were : they made mistake after mistake. Since we also have trainees and Ph.D students in the lab, who'll soon have to search for their first job, I had a look at the MOOC offer in the field of "preparing for job interviews", in order to see what advice I could provide for them to get prepared for this key step in building their career.
I registered to this MOOC, as an auditor, and started browsing through their videos and accompanying documents. I just got caught in right away, despite the fact that I couldn't participate (neither submit nor evaluate) in assignments: one needs to be pay for that, and I had no real interest in doing so, for now, although I truly think it's worth the cost if one is in the position of preparing for job interviews.
I realised that, if the job applicants we interviewed in my lab had taken this remarkable course prior to their interviews, this would have saved them so many basic mistakes. If you never had the opportunity to reflect on what a job interview process is, and are applying for interviews, just give it a try: I bet you'll benefit from this experience a lot... and it might simply change your life! This course is the second of a series of 5 from a specialization. I already audited the first 2 courses, and I'm just eager to see the next two come on stage (the last is a capstone project I'll skip for now.)
By Carlos J L V•
Mar 23, 2016
Es el mejor y mas completo curso que he visto sobre entrevistas de trabajo.
El lenguaje es muy profesional y abarca todos los aspectos que engloban una entrevista de trabajo.
Estoy muy satisfecho con el material y los videos ya que son didácticos y concisos.
---------------------
It is the best and most complete course I've seen regarding on job's interviews.
The language is very professional and cover all the aspects of the job interview. I am very satisfied with the material and videos since they are didactic and concise.
By José A R N•
Nov 16, 2017
My name is Jose Antonio from Brazil. I am looking for a new Data Scientist career (https://www.linkedin.com/in/joseantonio11)
I did this course to complete my CV in English to the area of Data Science.
The course was excellent and the classes well taught by teachers.
Congratulations to Coursera team and Instructors.
Regards.
Jose Antonio.
By Sandeep K•
May 21, 2020
By Luis A C R•
May 14, 2016
I really loved the curse material, the explanations are objective, the curse is well structured and the proffesors capture the main idea of every topic they touch, thank you
By Komal S•
Mar 6, 2019
Without any doubt. It's 5 star course. Great content.
Just one problem, the quizzes doesn't have proper acceptable answers and their is no escape plan for this.
By KK R•
May 21, 2017
Fantastic course. Highly recommended for people who are looking out for jobs and have challenges in projecting/marketing themselves.
By Guanqigao•
Nov 8, 2016
The lecturer explained things very detailed- oriented, and the materials are very helpful to use for a non-native speaker.
By Donna Y•
Oct 23, 2017
This is a course that prepares me well in job seeking with profound materials. I really appreciate it.
By Sergio M•
Jul 6, 2016
It is usefull because you learn about different aspecst you usually omit but now you can work on that.
By Frank D•
May 13, 2018
Fantastic course and tutors!
Thank you so much for so inspiring interview prep material :)
By Katherine Z•
Mar 29, 2016
Very helpful information and up to date with real life examples. I enjoyed it immensely!
By Abolfazl S•
Oct 17, 2016
I learned A LOT more than what expected and not just for the purpose of interview
By Annick E J B•
Nov 8, 2018
Got a job trought this course! Thank you for all the tips!!!
By Deleted A•
Apr 28, 2016
The course is well-structured and useful. Thank you.
By Haris P•
Oct 2, 2019
Exceptional. Informative, educative and fun!
By Aakanksha•
Apr 26, 2020
I have learned a lot from this course.
By Stephane M•
Sep 20, 2017
Useful content and great presentation.
By Xi M•
Apr 14, 2016
10 stars. Absolutely inspiring.
By Muhammad A A•
Jan 16, 2018
wonderful course it has been
By Serhat G•
May 8, 2019
Excellent content. Thanks.
By Darrell G•
May 15, 2016
This is a wonderful class.