Let's Talk Consent

Hello and welcome to Interpersonal Consent 101!
In this course, we’re going to break down concepts relating to consent, boundaries and permission using relevant examples from everyday life. We’ll be using text and video lessons as well as surveys and assignments to help you better understand consent in a way that hopefully helps you improve the quality of communication as part of your relationships and dates. In this 90-minute course, you’ll be learning: -The concepts of consent, permission, boundaries -Types of consent: verbal, non-verbal, enthusiastic, coerced. - How to react if your consent is breached, or if you are told about someone’s consent being breached We’d also be laying special emphasis on the difference between classroom scenarios and real life, and delving into why consent can be easy to understand but complicated to practice. So let’s begin!