Let's Talk Consent
Let's Talk Consent

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Yuvaa

Instructor: Yuvaa

Beginner level
No prior experience required
1 hour to complete
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • The concepts of consent, permission, boundaries. Types of consent: verbal, non-verbal, enthusiastic, coerced.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Recently updated!

February 2024

Assessments

1 quiz, 1 assignment

There is 1 module in this course

In this course, we’re going to break down concepts relating to interpersonal consent, boundaries and permission using relevant examples from everyday life. We’ll be using text and video lessons as well as surveys and assignments to help you better understand consent in a way that hopefully helps you improve the quality of communication as part of your relationships and dates. This is not an academic course and is based on sessions conducted across campuses in India by Yuvaa in partnership with Tinder.

What's included

6 videos8 readings1 quiz1 assignment1 discussion prompt

Instructor

Yuvaa
Tinder
1 Course1,271 learners

Offered by

Tinder

