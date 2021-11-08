Learner Reviews & Feedback for Teaching Texts and Forms by Johns Hopkins University
About the Course
The first job of any writer is to get words down on paper, and teaching writing as process helps students gain the fluency, comfort and confidence they need to succeed at any writing task. But complex, comprehensive writing tasks often bring with them specific expectations and conventions the writer must address to be successful. This course will examine some of those more comprehensive writing tasks: personal essays; argument, analysis and other forms of transactional writing; and creative writing. Learners will also identify strategies for supporting the reading/writing connection and practical assignments for engaging students in writing around texts....
By KALYANI G
Nov 8, 2021
The response time on assignments submitted well before the deadline was too long. I found it demotivating to be sent reminders about submissions when I had already submitted them.