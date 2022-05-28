This course will address the hardware technologies for machine and deep learning (from the units of an Internet-of-Things system to a large-scale data centers) and will explore the families of machine and deep learning platforms (libraries and frameworks) for the design and development of smart applications and systems.
The course is aimed at technical staff but it may be of interest to all those who wish to better understand the Machine and Deep Learning field.
Describe the technological scenario of AI (Cloud, Edge, IoT) from an IT perspective.
Identify the Machine and Deep Learning techniques and solutions developed for IoT and Edge Computing systems.
Explain the main challenges and opportunities of technologies and platforms for AI.
Politecnico di Milano
Politecnico di Milano is a scientific-technological University, which trains engineers, architects and industrial designers.
AI on the Cloud
Embedded and Edge AI
Challenges and opportunities
About the Artificial Intelligence: an Overview Specialization
This Specialization is intended for beginners seeking to enter the artificial intelligence world. Through five courses, you will cover artificial intelligence technical groundings (including machine learning and technologies), ethical and legal issues, which will give you a clear picture of what artificial intelligence is and what opportunities artificial intelligence will provide in the next future.
