About this Course

Course 4 of 5 in the
Artificial Intelligence: an Overview Specialization
Beginner Level

The course is aimed at technical staff but it may be of interest to all those who wish to better understand the Machine and Deep Learning field.

Approx. 3 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Describe the technological scenario of AI (Cloud, Edge, IoT) from an IT perspective.

  • Identify the Machine and Deep Learning techniques and solutions developed for IoT and Edge Computing systems.

  • Explain the main challenges and opportunities of technologies and platforms for AI.

Course 4 of 5 in the
Artificial Intelligence: an Overview Specialization
Beginner Level

Approx. 3 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Politecnico di Milano

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

IT and A

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 20 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

AI on the Cloud

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 22 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Embedded and Edge AI

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 22 min)
Week
4

Week 4

21 minutes to complete

Challenges and opportunities

21 minutes to complete
3 videos (Total 21 min)

