このコースでは、TensorFlow 2.x 入力データ パイプラインの設計と構築、TensorFlow 2.x と Keras を使用した ML モデルの構築、ML モデルの精度の改善、スケーリングに対応した ML モデルの作成、特殊な ML モデルの作成について説明します。
TensorFlow on Google Cloud - 日本語版Google Cloud
About this Course
Intermediate Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
Japanese
What you will learn
TensorFlow 2.x と Keras の機械学習（ML）モデルを作成し、主要なコンポーネントを理解する
tf.data ライブラリを使用してデータや大規模なデータセットを操作する
Keras の Sequential API と Functional API を使用してシンプルかつ高度なモデルを作成する
Vertex AI を使用して ML モデルの大規模なトレーニング、デプロイ、本稼働を行う
Intermediate Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
Japanese
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
1 minute to complete
コースの概要
1 minute to complete
1 video (Total 1 min)
1 hour to complete
TensorFlow エコシステムの概要
1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 19 min)
5 hours to complete
入力データ パイプラインの設計と構築
5 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 36 min)
6 hours to complete
TensorFlow と Keras API を使用したニューラル ネットワークの構築
6 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 45 min)
