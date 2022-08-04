About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
Japanese

What you will learn

  • TensorFlow 2.x と Keras の機械学習（ML）モデルを作成し、主要なコンポーネントを理解する

  • tf.data ライブラリを使用してデータや大規模なデータセットを操作する

  • Keras の Sequential API と Functional API を使用してシンプルかつ高度なモデルを作成する

  • Vertex AI を使用して ML モデルの大規模なトレーニング、デプロイ、本稼働を行う

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
Japanese

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
1 minute to complete

コースの概要

1 minute to complete
1 video (Total 1 min)
Week
2
Week 2
1 hour to complete

TensorFlow エコシステムの概要

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 19 min)
Week
3
Week 3
5 hours to complete

入力データ パイプラインの設計と構築

5 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 36 min)
Week
4
Week 4
6 hours to complete

TensorFlow と Keras API を使用したニューラル ネットワークの構築

6 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 45 min)

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder