About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • To render visible the social dimensions of AMR

  • To learn about social science perspectives and tools

  • To learn about interdisciplinary collaboration

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Amsterdam

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Social Sciences & AMR basics

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 122 min), 11 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

People and Publics

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 107 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Systems and Governance

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 113 min), 9 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Interdisciplinary Transformations

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 78 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder