Sonar-Global is a collaborative work to mobilize social sciences against infectious threats. It is a sustainable international network to strengthen the active participation of the social sciences in the prevention and response to infectious threats, including those posed by antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and vaccine hesitancy.
Offered By
The Social Dimensions of Antimicrobial ResistanceUniversity of Amsterdam
About this Course
What you will learn
To render visible the social dimensions of AMR
To learn about social science perspectives and tools
To learn about interdisciplinary collaboration
Offered by
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Social Sciences & AMR basics
This module introduces the course, presents the definitions of AMR and social sciences, and explore the complexity of AMR. Also, introduces AMR from a biomedical and social science perspective and shows the role that social science/social scientists play(s) in this field.
People and Publics
This module aims to portray the social science dimensions of AMR from a micro (individual) to a macro (governance) level. The level of people and the public, people’s experiences with and knowledge of antimicrobials and the relation with its provision, consumption and the wider infrastructures will be explored.
Systems and Governance
This module aims to portray the social science dimensions of AMR from a micro (individual) to a macro (governance) level. In terms of systems and environments, insights will be provided on the dynamics and interactions related to the relevant systems surrounding AMR and the internal and external influences. The development and implementation of AMR policies from a local to a global level and the matter of AMR framing will be covered, related to AMR institutions and policies.
Interdisciplinary Transformations
This module aims to portray interdisciplinary, collaborative ways of bringing about change in the field of AMR. It will reflect upon how to work on AMR collaboratively while also zooming into the synergies and tensions of working together between different disciplines. Moreover, it will present social science methods - social survey, participant observations, interviewing and implementation science - to achieve AMR transformations in terms of behaviour change and community engagement and awareness.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.