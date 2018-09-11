The course will cover the topics related to antimicrobial resistance with basic definitions and overview on antimicrobials their use and the emergence and spread of resistance. The course will guide you through the concepts and the importance of resistance spread and dissemination and how that happens. It will show you how bacteria become resistant and which mechanisms they might use for this. And as part of the course you will also receive some training in methods for antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST) and detection of specific resistance in the microbiological laboratories with the basic methods available and with focus on the obtention of good quality results which can be interpreted and used for different purposes.
DTU focuses on research in technical and natural sciences that contributes to the development of society. As an industrially orientated university, our goal is to supply high-level international research based on combining theory with constructing models and empirical methods.
This module is basically a welcome to the course were you can find information on the Course structure, the contents you will be learning in the next modules, the grading, and introduction to the instructors and to the teaching material.
Antimicrobials and antimicrobial action ( includes two lectures and one quiz). Here you will learn a lot about antibiotics/ antimicrobials and you will know more about:what they are, where do they come from, what are the major groups and how can we classify them, how do they have an effect, how do they act on the bacterial cells
This module containd information about antimicrobials and the development of resistance in bacteria including causes for resistance and their mechanisms, as well as an insight in how resistance disseminates and how it can be selected.
This module deals with antimicrobial susceptibility testing in the laboratory: its importance and use, descriptions of the methods and their applications and detailed descriptions of the procedures applied for the main methods.
This module gives practical insight on how to interpret antimicrobial susceptibility results.
This module is dedicated to Quality management and Quality assurance (QA/ Quality control (QC) procedures and use of QC strains to assure the qulaity of results of antimicrobial susceptibility testing: importance, elements and principles.
The course is really interesting and I can apply the knowledge accumulated from the course into my current work as an epidemiologist related to AMR surveillance. Thank you so much!
An informative course especially for identifying drug-resistant strains such as MRSA, ESBLs, et. Also the criteria for avoiding false positives or negatives have been emphasized very clearly.
It was a very helpful and useful course , I enjoyed it very much , but I hope to be more questions during video as in sometimes get boring and too much information, Thanks.
As a microbiology student, I can say that I've learned so many theoretical and practical methods involving antimicrobial resistance as well as bacteriology in general. Huge thanks to great lecturers!
