About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Drug Resistance
  • Antimicrobial
  • Genome
  • Microbiology
Instructors

Offered by

Technical University of Denmark (DTU)

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

20 minutes to complete

Welcome to the course

20 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 10 min), 1 reading
1 hour to complete

Module A- Antimicrobial and antimicrobial action

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 41 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Module B - Antimicrobials and resistance

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 54 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Module C- Antimicrobial susceptibility testing

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 108 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Module D- Interpretation

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 29 min)
1 hour to complete

Module E- Quality assurance

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 33 min)

