Dr. Rene S. Hendriksen is professor at the Technical University of Denmark, National Food Institute and act as director and deputy for the reference centres; World Health Organization Collaborating Centre (WHO CC) for Foodborne Pathogens and Genomics and the European Union Reference Laboratory in Antimicrobial Resistance (EURL AR), respectively. He provide advisory service to European Commission, European Food Safety Authority, WHO Global Foodborne Infection network, WHO Global Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance System, WHO Advisory Group on Integrated Surveillance of Antimicrobial Resistance, Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations in the area of antimicrobial resistance and whole genome sequencing. His main focus is research in global epidemiology, surveillance, antimicrobial resistance, and population structure of mainly food and waterborne pathogens. He has been working with the most important food and waterborne pathogens including a long range of Salmonella serovars including S. Typhi, Campylobacter spp., E. coli, Listeria monocytogenes, Shigella spp., Staphylocuccus aureus, Klebsiella pneumonia, Vibrio cholera, and Enterocuccus spp.. Since 2010, the Research Group has embraced the new era of whole genome sequencing and lately also metagenomics with WHO and FAO supported initiate, “the Global Sewage Surveillance project” using a metagenomics approach to establish a global surveillance of human infectious diseases including antimicrobial resistance from sewage collected in major cities around the world to detect, control, prevent and predict human infectious diseases. In a parallel, he also works on establishing and conducting proficiency testing in relation to WHO CC, EURL AMR, and GMI. Rene Hendriksen is author of 96 peer-reviewed published and accepted articles in international refereed journals conducted in collaboration with 417 scientists in 42 countries