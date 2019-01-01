Profile

Rene S. Hendriksen

Professor, PhD

    Bio

    Dr. Rene S. Hendriksen is professor at the Technical University of Denmark, National Food Institute and act as director and deputy for the reference centres; World Health Organization Collaborating Centre (WHO CC) for Foodborne Pathogens and Genomics and the European Union Reference Laboratory in Antimicrobial Resistance (EURL AR), respectively. He provide advisory service to European Commission, European Food Safety Authority, WHO Global Foodborne Infection network, WHO Global Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance System, WHO Advisory Group on Integrated Surveillance of Antimicrobial Resistance, Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations in the area of antimicrobial resistance and whole genome sequencing. His main focus is research in global epidemiology, surveillance, antimicrobial resistance, and population structure of mainly food and waterborne pathogens. He has been working with the most important food and waterborne pathogens including a long range of Salmonella serovars including S. Typhi, Campylobacter spp., E. coli, Listeria monocytogenes, Shigella spp., Staphylocuccus aureus, Klebsiella pneumonia, Vibrio cholera, and Enterocuccus spp.. Since 2010, the Research Group has embraced the new era of whole genome sequencing and lately also metagenomics with WHO and FAO supported initiate, “the Global Sewage Surveillance project” using a metagenomics approach to establish a global surveillance of human infectious diseases including antimicrobial resistance from sewage collected in major cities around the world to detect, control, prevent and predict human infectious diseases. In a parallel, he also works on establishing and conducting proficiency testing in relation to WHO CC, EURL AMR, and GMI. Rene Hendriksen is author of 96 peer-reviewed published and accepted articles in international refereed journals conducted in collaboration with 417 scientists in 42 countries

    Courses

    Antimicrobial resistance - theory and methods

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder