FH
Dec 30, 2020
As a microbiology student, I can say that I've learned so many theoretical and practical methods involving antimicrobial resistance as well as bacteriology in general. Huge thanks to great lecturers!
MW
Jul 22, 2021
Very clear and informative to give insights about what's happening in the area of antimicrobial resistance, as well as the urgency to do identification and surveilance of antimicrobial resistance
By Heba A•
Apr 16, 2017
I'm very interested while taking this course as it's very related to my recent study.
The material and syllabus are very easy to understand.
Thank you very much
By UMAMAHESWARA R•
Mar 5, 2017
It was really a nice course, and it would help me from recollecting the past experience.
My sincere thanks to the Madams, who delivered their valuable speech.
By Subimal B•
May 30, 2017
The whole system, as how it was structured to give the most compact as well as elaborated explanation with the theory and practical methodologies assembled is one place, has been great effort from each and every person involved in it. I want to thank DTU and its associates and Researchers like Lina Cavaco and Dr. Pimlapas is been a great guide and teacher to me. This unique method of e-learning is been the most flexible yet an intensive curriculum that has broaden my knowledge in this field. I would like to be in touch with your guidance and suggestions in future too. Thank you so much once again and I am hopeful to see this course knowledge strengthening my resume for my future endeavours.
By Farah N B M H•
Dec 31, 2020
By Kartik D•
Aug 31, 2020
I would personally recommend this course to any student aiming for a brief introduction to antimicrobial resistance and also to anyone looking for a very nice and quick brushup of the concepts.
By Abdul A•
Sep 24, 2017
This i very good course. i recommended to all microbiology and molecular biology students. All three teachers are very good. specially last week lecture about molecular detection of MRSA. CRE.
By Luísa S N d S•
Oct 7, 2017
Excellent classes. If you have some background in Biology, Medicine and correlate areas, they should be of fairly easy understanding. The structure of the course is quite didactical and the explanations on the methods are clear and up to date. The insights on the genomic tools were quite useful! The new module about specific resistances is really good and shall help Biomedical Scientists and lab analysts about using the right methods, performing them properly and keeping vigilance upon new resistant strains arising. Overall a great course for all those interested on this dynamic area.
By Damari p J•
Nov 15, 2016
It was really a good lectures and please I want to know about my certificate in have already purchased this course and submitted all
The documents let me know when will I get my certificate .
By Thomas P S•
Feb 27, 2018
Very good course, I particularly liked Lina's interventions. It was very well balanced, giving general definitions but also getting into enough details. Kudos to the DTU team !
By judith e•
Dec 1, 2020
This is the second time I am paying to get my certificate for my completed course...I really feel bad that after paying such amount I can't get access to my certificate ...I am hoping my case will be resolved soon because I need to get the certificate.
Thanks
By Harald S•
Aug 19, 2017
The design of the course is just excellent I repeat just excellent ! I , born 1937, could after some confusing as well as puzzling (?) times ,not to forget some language-based problems, catch and hold an overall good understanding about the "tiny ones" ruling our lives. Well must say my hobby is microscopy so I have seen quite a few of them as well as in the 1960. been DD-testing bacteriostatic/bacteriocidal ointments
on noscomiala Staph.aur and pseudomonas aerug and some more. . OooH allmost forget.. give my greetings to the staff ... regards Harald
By Kübra B•
Aug 20, 2018
I am a dentist, currently working in a clinic in Shanghai, China and find this course very useful for refreshing my basic knowledge about these laboratory procedures. Mrs. Cavaco is truly an excellent lecturer and a very knowledgeable scientist. I am very glad to have taken this course.
Thank you, the entire DTU team who is involved in the preparation and presentation of this great course and Coursera team for spreading the knowledge across the world.
By Made R D W•
Jul 23, 2021
By Oluwasanmi B O•
Sep 16, 2020
assignments are locked by instructor. we cant conclude the course. No response when complain posted in forum....
Kindly attend to this complain.
Thanks
By Aedrian A•
Jan 22, 2021
This is an excellent overview of the standard techniques and best practices for assessing antimicrobial resistance. Even in the era of molecular-based testing, these techniques remain the bread and butter for most laboratory facilities globally and should be "mastered," including their advantages and disadvantages, before pursuing the state-of-the-art modalities. Unfortunately, the technical details of this course will preclude meaningful absorption by casual learners, and it is recommended that those with college-level microbiology knowledge, at the very least, take this offering for introduction or review purposes.
By Amanda I•
Jun 11, 2020
An excellent course for people who are particularly interested in the field of microbiology. I acquired much more knowledge and was able to go deeper than what I learned at the university. The classes cover very well about antimicrobials and I just believe that they could have more types of resistance than those presented in the last three classes. Now it's just waiting for the opportunities. Thank you very much to everyone who allowed me to have access to this wonderful content.
By Paul H•
Jul 11, 2017
An extremely interesting course that covers important aspects such as the interpretation of results and quality assurance that many short courses on antimicrobial resistance omit. There are a number of very useful links to further information. Module G on Specific Resistances was very interesting and very up-to-date. Thanks to the team at DTU who produced this course and I look forward to taking any further courses in this extremely important area that you pro
By MD M R•
Oct 10, 2020
It is really a fantastic course that I have completed at an advanced level. The main advantage of this e-module is that one can participate anytime at any moment in the online lecture and the teachers are really awesome. Here you have to supply everything whatever you need so don't worry about the lecture sheet. I recommend to all of you if you are searching such kind of module, its the best time to grab this opportunity now. Thank you COURSERA.
By Edgard R•
Aug 16, 2016
This course is quite interesting for people interested on microbiological field and research because show general concepts, different techniques and tools which are used on laboratory to identify, monitor how these resistance on microorganism take an important part on public health discussion. I recommended to refresh any knowleadge that have on microbiology field.
By Sileshi A A•
Apr 12, 2022
Thank you so much! I have learned a lot. All the scientists working on the developmentn of the sceince deserve respect and appriciation. We work for the same goal. Thanks to globaliyation, we are learning from each other. I hope I will continually learn from this team and am willing to work on research with you in the future.
Sileshi Abdissa Adula
By Alfredo A•
Apr 15, 2020
This was such an amazing course. I do research with antimicrobial peptides and wanted to learn more about resistance. This course had everything I needed to better understand the research articles I am reading (my background is chemistry). I highly recommend the course! Kudos to the instructors and everybody in team that put this course together.
By Priyanka R•
Sep 18, 2020
The lectures was very useful and its helps me to boost my knowledge in Antimicrobial resistance.I did my M.Sc project in AMR and this course helps me to analyze my results quickly and Because of this I answered all the questions asked by my invigilator.. Thank you coursera for giving me a such a wonderful opportunity to attend the classes
By Mahewash K•
Nov 6, 2019
This course was thoroughly explained with such ease and perfection that I'm really very grateful to the whole team. All the guides were successful in holding interest during the lecture. I came to know about many things, all the basic so this course was actually helpful. And I would really be looking forward for many courses from Dtu.
By Robert G•
Jun 14, 2017
For a student of bioinformatics like me, this course is an indepth case study of a single topic. Antibiotic resistance is covered as it appears in the clinic (briefly), in the laboratory (extensively) and in the genotype (moderately). As such, it is a perfect case study for someone interested in bacterial genetics,
By Joana N•
Jan 26, 2017
I found this course pretty useful and interesting.
I am a pharmacist working as an information manager mostly on hospital medicines, and the antimicrobials play a huge part of the prescriptions.
It was very good to better understand the mecanisms behind the resistances and the racional to choose the best agent agains it.