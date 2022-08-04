Learner Reviews & Feedback for 'Their' World and How You Define It by University of Colorado Boulder
About the Course
Thriving organizations strive for equity at all levels. Dynamic global DEI initiatives strengthen connectivity within individual teams and foster cross-cultural collaboration and mutual understanding while encouraging the inclusion of employees from all regions. Broader global relations aside, there also exist country-specific ethnic dynamics that make DEI a critical conversation. Global dynamics present a possible risk (and opportunity) for organizations. In this course, we will develop a more profound knowledge and understanding of diverse groups by hearing actual accounts from various marginalized populations and adopting an approach of first looking inward, then confronting ignorances, biases, and stereotypes of marginalized populations, and ending each lesson with a personal reflection.
This course can be taken for academic credit as part of CU Boulder’s Master of Engineering in Engineering Management (ME-EM) degree offered on the Coursera platform. The ME-EM is designed to help engineers, scientists, and technical professionals move into leadership and management roles in the engineering and technical sectors. With performance-based admissions and no application process, the ME-EM is ideal for individuals with a broad range of undergraduate education and/or professional experience. Learn more about the ME-EM program at https://www.coursera.org/degrees/me-engineering-management-boulder.
Course logo image credit: Ave Calvar. Available on Unsplash at https://unsplash.com/photos/5u4L-E4eQWw...