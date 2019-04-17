Chevron Left
The Tinkering Fundamentals course will offer educators and enthusiasts an opportunity to develop a practice of tinkering and making. We see tinkering as a serious endeavor—one that is generalizable across content and especially good at interweaving disciplines in a way that leads to complex projects and individualized learning opportunities. Tinkering has recently been introduced into the educational field as a potential driver of creativity, excitement, and innovation in science learning. It is seen by many as an effective means to engage in exploring STEM concepts, practices and phenomena. Tinkering typically blends the high and low tech tools of science along with a strong aesthetic dimension that supports children’s (and adults) self expression. For over a decade, the Exploratorium has been developing science-rich tinkering activities for both children and adults. We see tinkering as a fun yet serious endeavor—spanning many disciplines and content areas and fostering connections between art, science, and technology. Learners follow their own path to understanding by investigating tools and materials and exploring questions that interest them. This opens up a wide range of possible answers rather than any “right” one, particularly for teaching STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) subjects in the classroom. This course centers on circuit-related activities, which offer a wealth of opportunities for thinking through making. In this course, we won’t just show you how we develop tinkering activities; we’ll also delve into why. We’ll focus on three important aspects: activity design around specific materials, facilitation strategies, and environmental organization. We’ll also share some guiding principles and learning indicators we’ve developed that can help you integrate tinkering into your elementary and middle-school science program. Whether you’re new to making or a seasoned tinkerer, we hope this course will help you take the next step! OUR APPROACH TO TEACHING This is a hands-on workshop, not a lecture-based class. Participation is essential! We want everyone to be making and tinkering together: trying things out, asking questions, sharing ideas, and reflecting together as a community. This is a wonderful chance to tinker and learn alongside people from all over the world and from all walks of life, so don’t be shy! PLEASE NOTE: Although this course will not have active instructor participation, we have put a great deal of effort towards creating a supportive space that encourages exploration. We’ll give you a few ways to get started; prompt you to share your own observations and experience as learners, designers and facilitators; and hopefully spark interesting conversations and discoveries along the way. While it’s not a requirement, we encourage you to take this class with a friend or colleague or meet with other people in your area: having support or doing activities with others will enhance your experience and help you stay engaged. REQUIRED COURSE MATERIALS You will need several tools and materials to do weekly course activities. Pre-bundled materials are available from the Exploratorium store at www.artoftinkering.com. Please obtain all materials as soon as possible, well in advance of when you will need them in the course. Be sure to allow extra time for shipping and, if you are outside the U.S., for customs. In some cases, certain items may require assembly. Please refer to the Resources section to review this course’s activity guides....

By Shivam T

Apr 17, 2019

It is a great course and I have learned so much relevant classroom content that is going to help me as a STEM/STEAM educator.

The only issue is that not enough people are taking this course and grading of peer-reviewed assignments is an issue.

Thanks to Coursera support for helping me out. Kudos!

By Spencer.STEM@gmail.com

Aug 28, 2017

Amazing course for educators seeking ways to introduce STEM to their curriculum. This course is also a great for STEM educators who would like to expand their current curriculum. My only recommendation is to be prepared to purchase the Tinkering kit which will allow you to apply learned concepts during the session.

Excellent course, I am looking forward to a part 2.

By Amy J

Aug 8, 2017

This is a great class for learning the nuances of tinkering. We have become so focused on teaching our kids about making things, we've forgotten the fun and educational aspect of just fooling around with things wires, wood, and cardboard, and seeing what we can do with them.

By 7skyies

Sep 5, 2018

An inspiring and good learning experience. I would recommend every teacher as well as parents should take up this course as this course doesn't only talk about tinkering or about circuits, it teaches much more "the art of teaching" and that is what we need today.

By Manuel M

Aug 14, 2016

It's a interesting approach about how to teach and to learn in STEAM subjects.

By Monika G

Feb 4, 2019

Great course, very visual. Fun materials. Learned a lot!

By Roshni V N

Jul 9, 2017

Good one

By Leslie L

Aug 9, 2016

This course contained excellent invitations to open up tinkering-type thinking and hands on work. I appreciated the connections between tinkering and art. Working through the course activities increased my confidence and understanding.

By SUDABATHULA J P

Jun 10, 2020

good course its interesting

By Niji V

Nov 28, 2016

This is a good start up course to learn about tinkering fundamentals.

