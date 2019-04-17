By Shivam T•
Apr 17, 2019
It is a great course and I have learned so much relevant classroom content that is going to help me as a STEM/STEAM educator.
The only issue is that not enough people are taking this course and grading of peer-reviewed assignments is an issue.
Thanks to Coursera support for helping me out. Kudos!
By Spencer.STEM@gmail.com•
Aug 28, 2017
Amazing course for educators seeking ways to introduce STEM to their curriculum. This course is also a great for STEM educators who would like to expand their current curriculum. My only recommendation is to be prepared to purchase the Tinkering kit which will allow you to apply learned concepts during the session.
Excellent course, I am looking forward to a part 2.
By Amy J•
Aug 8, 2017
This is a great class for learning the nuances of tinkering. We have become so focused on teaching our kids about making things, we've forgotten the fun and educational aspect of just fooling around with things wires, wood, and cardboard, and seeing what we can do with them.
By 7skyies•
Sep 5, 2018
An inspiring and good learning experience. I would recommend every teacher as well as parents should take up this course as this course doesn't only talk about tinkering or about circuits, it teaches much more "the art of teaching" and that is what we need today.
By Manuel M•
Aug 14, 2016
It's a interesting approach about how to teach and to learn in STEAM subjects.
By Monika G•
Feb 4, 2019
Great course, very visual. Fun materials. Learned a lot!
By Roshni V N•
Jul 9, 2017
Good one
By Leslie L•
Aug 9, 2016
This course contained excellent invitations to open up tinkering-type thinking and hands on work. I appreciated the connections between tinkering and art. Working through the course activities increased my confidence and understanding.
By SUDABATHULA J P•
Jun 10, 2020
good course its interesting
By Niji V•
Nov 28, 2016
This is a good start up course to learn about tinkering fundamentals.