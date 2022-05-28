About this Course

2,503 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 6 of 6 in the
Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 5 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • O​rchestrator User Interface and Capabilities

  • A​ssets

  • Q​ueues

Skills you will gain

  • Asset
  • UiPath Orchestrator
  • Orchestrator user interface
  • Queues
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 6 of 6 in the
Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 5 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

UiPath

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Orchestrator Overview

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 11 min), 2 readings
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Functionalities of Orchestrator

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 35 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Capstone Project

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 17 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

About the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Specialization

Robotic Process Automation (RPA)

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder