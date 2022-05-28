UiPath Orchestrator and Capstone Projects course will provide knowledge about Orchestrator and its capabilities. Further, the learning extends through understanding the Orchestrator user Interface, Contexts of Orchestrator and Assets and Queues in Orchestrator.
Orchestrator User Interface and Capabilities
Assets
Queues
UiPath
UiPath offers an end-to-end automation platform for automation, combining the leading RPA solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to scale digital business operations at unprecedented speed.
Orchestrator Overview
This module introduces Orchestrator and its capabilities.
Functionalities of Orchestrator
This module explains Orchestrator User Interface, Contexts of Orchestrator and introduces Assets and Queues in Orchestrator.
Capstone Project
This module comprises Capstone Projects.
About the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Specialization
The Robotic Process Automation (RPA) specialization offers comprehensive knowledge and professional-level skills focused on developing and deploying software robots. It starts with the basic concepts of Robotic Process Automation. It builds on these concepts and introduces key RPA Design and Development strategies and methodologies, specifically in the context of UiPath products. A student undergoing the course shall develop the competence to design and develop automation solutions for business processes. This specialization also prepares you for UiPath Certified Professional - UiRPA exam.
