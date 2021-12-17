Chevron Left
Back to UiPath Orchestrator and Capstone Projects

Learner Reviews & Feedback for UiPath Orchestrator and Capstone Projects by UiPath

About the Course

UiPath Orchestrator and Capstone Projects course will provide knowledge about Orchestrator and its capabilities. Further, the learning extends through understanding the Orchestrator user Interface, Contexts of Orchestrator and Assets and Queues in Orchestrator. The Capstone Projects will help you integrate and apply the knowledge gained from completing the RPA specialization. While working on the projects, you will apply critical thinking to solve challenging automation problems and develop skills to build robust automation....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder