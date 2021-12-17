Learner Reviews & Feedback for UiPath Orchestrator and Capstone Projects by UiPath
About the Course
UiPath Orchestrator and Capstone Projects course will provide knowledge about Orchestrator and its capabilities. Further, the learning extends through understanding the Orchestrator user Interface, Contexts of Orchestrator and Assets and Queues in Orchestrator.
The Capstone Projects will help you integrate and apply the knowledge gained from completing the RPA specialization. While working on the projects, you will apply critical thinking to solve challenging automation problems and develop skills to build robust automation....