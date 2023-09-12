In the world of big data, the significant growth in both the sheer volume and variety of data has presented significant challenges. Apache HBase has emerged as a robust and scalable solution. HBase is a powerful, distributed, and scalable NoSQL database designed to handle large amounts of data while maintaining high performance.
Real-Time Big Data Access using HBase: Boosting Performance
In this module, you will first be introduced to your instructor and the course. Then, we will delve into HBase, exploring NoSQL Databases, HDFS, HBase Architecture and components, and HBase clusters. We'll compare HBase with other big data landscapes, and discuss creating effective data modeling and schema design.
In this module, we will discuss importing data to HBase using Sqoop, and explore querying techniques such as Scans, Filters, and Get requests, then practice constructing HBase queries in a lab environment. We will take a look at advanced querying using a Java application, and optimizing HBase performance using caching and scan optimization. Lastly, we will discuss manipulating data using batch operations for improving performance.
In this final module, we will discuss HBase data modelling for real-time applications, delving into strategies and use cases. We will also explore deployment strategies for real-time applications, starting with best practices and applying it in a lab environment. Lastly, we will take a look at HBase scalability and availability in real-time applications, discussing limitations and techniques for analyzing performance, before practicing what you have learned.
