LearnQuest
Real-Time Big Data Access using HBase: Boosting Performance
LearnQuest

Real-Time Big Data Access using HBase: Boosting Performance

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Sandeep Agarwal

Instructor: Sandeep Agarwal

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Beginner level

Recommended experience

22 hours to complete
3 weeks at 7 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

12 quizzes

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 3 modules in this course

In this module, you will first be introduced to your instructor and the course. Then, we will delve into HBase, exploring NoSQL Databases, HDFS, HBase Architecture and components, and HBase clusters. We'll compare HBase with other big data landscapes, and discuss creating effective data modeling and schema design.

What's included

11 videos3 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt2 ungraded labs2 plugins

In this module, we will discuss importing data to HBase using Sqoop, and explore querying techniques such as Scans, Filters, and Get requests, then practice constructing HBase queries in a lab environment. We will take a look at advanced querying using a Java application, and optimizing HBase performance using caching and scan optimization. Lastly, we will discuss manipulating data using batch operations for improving performance.

What's included

11 videos2 readings4 quizzes3 ungraded labs1 plugin

In this final module, we will discuss HBase data modelling for real-time applications, delving into strategies and use cases. We will also explore deployment strategies for real-time applications, starting with best practices and applying it in a lab environment. Lastly, we will take a look at HBase scalability and availability in real-time applications, discussing limitations and techniques for analyzing performance, before practicing what you have learned.

What's included

9 videos2 readings4 quizzes2 ungraded labs1 plugin

Instructor

Sandeep Agarwal
LearnQuest
1 Course120 learners

Offered by

LearnQuest

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Data Management? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions