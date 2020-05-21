PM
Dec 17, 2019
Very informative course, with good examples. I particularly enjoyed the video of the Square executive. I just wish David Mutso's signature was somewhat legible on the course certificate.
KS
Jun 12, 2020
Prof Musto is a great instructor. Really enjoyed his interesting examples and engaging method of teaching. I liked the fact that he focused on concepts more than data and key terms.
By Patrick O•
May 21, 2020
Weakest course in the Specialisation. Incorrect usage of multi choice scoring.
By Asghar A S A M•
May 29, 2020
Instructors and language used in this course was not up to the mark, the explanation to concepts was very round about and not direct. Concepts could have been explained better in simpler sentences.
By Mark B•
Dec 14, 2020
Awesome course! I had the opportunity to learn the significance of crowdfunding and how it relates to financial technology.
By Ajay C•
Jun 21, 2019
Great Introductory course. Loved it!!!
By Tiago M•
Dec 18, 2019
Some modules are extremely localized to US reality
By Samuel K•
May 2, 2022
The course greatly covers the foudamentals of Fintech as related to lending, crowdfunding, modern investment and thier disruptive aspects in the financial industry. Topics are well presented and discussed with an ease of naratives and communications. The case presentations at the end of the course provide solid evidence of FinTech processes, its architecture, applications, successses, and future. I recommend the course to other who want to get into the field or simply get the good understatnding of the subject.
By Rogelio F N•
Mar 31, 2021
As an engineer with no background in banking I found this course excellent, because it allowed me to understand many of the things that take place from the time we file for a loan until the time that we get it. Also the many fascinating aspect that FinTech can bring to the whole process from origination to expediting the revenue generation. And it gives me some ideas on how I can figure out ways to finance some of my ideas to produce successful products and services, with a strong social benefit in mind.
By Varghese J•
Oct 12, 2019
This course on Crowdfunding is taught by Professor Dr. David Musto, Chair of the Finance Department at Wharton School. The professor is very clear and to the point. He makes sure his lectures are not confusing and not too technical for a non-finance/non-math major. His objective is to clarify the basics and underlying scope of the crowdfunding sector. The subject is interesting and the faculty is outstanding.
By ARVIND K S•
Aug 4, 2019
Excellent course from an erudite Professor. Some of the details like how the Jobs Act influenced crowdfunding, how the consumer lending sector is ripe for disruption through Fintech, are very useful. However, another sector which could find mention in this list is the education industry. Coursera and Edtech are also fintechs in a sense and India has its youngest billionaire from a very similar startup.
By ABHIJIT S•
Apr 6, 2020
Good Day
I sincerely and humbly thank you for this opportunity .
Thanks and Warm Regards.
ABHIJIT SENGUPTA
Portfolio URL :
https://about.me/abhijitsengupta
Website : www.pactolianconsulting.com
E - Mail : abhijit@pactolianconsulting.com
Kolkata , India
Skype : abhijit.sengupta357
Ph. : + 91 33 25907110
Cell : + 91 9163863607
Whatsapp : + 91 8017648297
+ 91 6290750012
By Shivani B•
Aug 19, 2020
Valuable in terms of knowledge imparted with inclusion & upsurgence of tech in finance domains (where it overlaps with several parts of finance, economy and market value).
This is & will be an observance and finds prevalence from technology and finance point of view.
By Mandhir S•
Mar 22, 2021
Very nicely done by the Instructor. Just the correct amount of rigor for a course like this.
Easier that this would have made it too elementary and if it had been too rigorous it would have been discouraging for someone just looking for a better understanding
By Gopalakrishnan•
Aug 13, 2019
Very useful insights with background clearly explained,, and governance aspects clarified. Will be helpful if non-US examples and framework - especially in Asia & Europe, Australia are covered too as the course seems to be focused purely on the US market
By Andras I•
May 30, 2020
This was a well presented and researched course giving an overview of the lending/crowdfunding/robo-advisory space. As part of the specialisation it serves its role well...not sure if it has that much value as a single course.
By Venkateswararaju B•
Sep 23, 2020
This course really guides the candidate towards Lending, Crowdfunding, and Modern Investing methods and techniques. All the videos and examples are stimulating and motivates the candidates.. A well-designed course.
By Peter M•
Dec 18, 2019
Very informative course, with good examples. I particularly enjoyed the video of the Square executive. I just wish David Mutso's signature was somewhat legible on the course certificate.
By Kavan•
Jun 13, 2020
Prof Musto is a great instructor. Really enjoyed his interesting examples and engaging method of teaching. I liked the fact that he focused on concepts more than data and key terms.
By John G•
May 7, 2021
This course provided me with a strong understanding of how lending works and how technology is being used to add opportunities for both lenders and borrowers,
By Konstantinos T•
Apr 24, 2020
Very interesting Course concerning Lending, Crowdfunding and Investing including many examples, latest trends, etc. Excellent Instructor!!!
By Malaly P V•
Jun 17, 2020
This course provided an excellent overview of how the platforms work and what influences lenders credit making decisions.
By Chiasheng O H•
Jul 8, 2019
Though material is tough and difficult, I received excellent teaching from rated #1 professor! THANK YOU VERY UCH.
By carlos a m p•
Jun 18, 2019
Excellent course. However, It does not offer suggestions about additional readings (books, papers, etc.)
By Rock S L•
Jul 4, 2019
Very interesting, really enjoyed it - especially the relevant and up to date business cases. thank you
By Joswa A•
May 6, 2022
I learned a lot of insights especially in crowdfunding and lending. I highly recommend this course.
By Marco A L•
Sep 14, 2019
I would've liked more practical cases like the ones in the Week 4, but in the whole specialization.