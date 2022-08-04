Learner Reviews & Feedback for Your World and What Shapes It by University of Colorado Boulder
About the Course
Thriving organizations strive for equity at all levels. Dynamic global DEI initiatives strengthen connectivity within individual teams and foster cross-cultural collaboration and mutual understanding while encouraging the inclusion of employees from all regions. Broader global relations aside, there also exist country-specific ethnic dynamics that make DEI a critical conversation. Global dynamics present a possible risk (and opportunity) for organizations. In this course, we will explore the complex topics that shape your views and ideas by exploring historical narratives while working on your journey towards improving cultural competence.
This course can be taken for academic credit as part of CU Boulder’s Master of Engineering in Engineering Management (ME-EM) degree offered on the Coursera platform. The ME-EM is designed to help engineers, scientists, and technical professionals move into leadership and management roles in the engineering and technical sectors. With performance-based admissions and no application process, the ME-EM is ideal for individuals with a broad range of undergraduate education and/or professional experience. Learn more about the ME-EM program at https://www.coursera.org/degrees/me-engineering-management-boulder.
Course logo image credit: Clay Banks. Available on Unsplash at https://unsplash.com/photos/LjqARJaJotc...