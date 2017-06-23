VN
Apr 30, 2021
This is an excellent short course which I highly recommended to anyone who is interesting in addressing Adolescents. I learned a lot about the health and wellbeing of Adolescent
AK
May 4, 2021
The course was really an enlightening one, I thoroughly enjoyed it and It indeed gave me a broader view and more insights into the field of Adolescent Health.
By umang p s•
Jun 23, 2017
Excellent course for those who have interest in the adolescent health. Everything has been so simplified. Highly recommended..
By Joshua O•
May 17, 2020
This an excellent course for any professional (practicing and upcoming) interested in addressing the health and wellbeing of young people!
By Sanuththara U•
Dec 20, 2020
Learned So so much! Thank you team for this course! I definitely became a better adolescent mental health worker following this course❤️
By Rosemarie L•
Oct 17, 2019
Very informative course presenting a very many different guest speaker perspectives. Slides were very clear and easy to follow
By Santhi S•
Jun 6, 2019
I loved doing this course. Wish to enrol in Graduate Diploma in Adolescent Medicine in the next intake
By Thabani M•
Jun 3, 2019
Had a great learning experience and i am a better social worker now especially in dealing with youth
By Dr S K•
Dec 17, 2017
A Fantastic approach to Adolescent Medicine! Adheres to Best Practice.
Highly recommended!
By Loretta E•
Oct 27, 2021
The course on Global Adolescent Health is a must take for anyone working with and for adolescents as it creates a deeper understanding on this life phase, the determinants on their health and behaviour, and how this can be addressed at different structural level. The facilitators did an extensive work to make all sessions of the course simplified even for one not in the medical field, while the interviews with professionals on topics discussed creates an inner depth of understanding as experience from the fields are shared - an efficient means to relate closely on new lessons gained.
By Dianne C B•
Aug 8, 2021
I really enjoyed this course. The sessions were in bit size pieces so that I could fit them into my busy day. The interviews with the international specialists were a highlight. It really consolidated some of the issues that I have been thinking about in my work, and challenged me to look at what we are doing now, and some changes that we could make in our work with adolescents.
By Catherine B•
Aug 17, 2020
I thoroughly enjoyed this course, the content, the context, and the lecturers were wonderful. I am an educator with the adolescent age group plus a parent of three teenagers, so this course was really key for me in both professional and personal aspects. Highly recommend.
By Angasyege K•
May 12, 2018
This course is so important for people who are managing adolescent sexual and reproductive health programs. I do recommend to have topics on entrepreneurship to assist adolescent in prevention on of bad behaviours such as al
By Elonna F C•
Aug 14, 2019
This course has not only sparked up a deeper desire to impact the adolescent in my home country but has feed me with extensive knowledge and information on the importance of taking adolescent health very crucial.
By María J r•
Aug 19, 2020
Great course!!! Interesting topics exposed in a clear and deep way that allow to delve into adolescent health and learn how to address problems in this area effectively for each context.
By Nuwan G•
Apr 30, 2021
By Ayokunle K•
May 5, 2021
By Stacy K•
Dec 19, 2019
The course was formulated in a way that is easy to understand and resonate with. I am already applying what i learnt at work!
By Katherine M•
Oct 23, 2019
Fabulous course! Logical, informative and easy to engage with. I have learnt and reflected on so much.
By hemali J•
Jun 30, 2021
Excellent course. It was very informative and useful to address adolescent health issues in a country
By Ridwaanullah I A•
Oct 21, 2019
An eye opening course into adolescent health, challenges and opportunities for intervention.
By Bakhodir•
Aug 31, 2018
This is an excellent course for those who wants to start adolescent health progrmame!
By Trudy J•
Feb 21, 2017
Excellent course! Great information and guidance for anyone interested in this field.
By Natalie B•
Aug 5, 2017
An excellent course - informative, insightful, collaborative, flexible! loved it!!!
By Rajami B M•
Aug 19, 2020
I would like to recommend this course to other colleagues. Highly commendable.
By Arli G O•
Aug 2, 2016
Great course! It covers adolescent health from different perspectives.
By Shilpa S•
Aug 23, 2020
excellent. highly recommend this course. superb!