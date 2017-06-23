Chevron Left
Back to Global Adolescent Health

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Global Adolescent Health by The University of Melbourne

4.8
stars
95 ratings
39 reviews

About the Course

This course will explore the dynamic factors affecting the health and wellbeing of young people around the world, and how important it is for individuals, communities and nations that we improve the health and life chances of this important population group. With over 25% of the world’s population aged between 10 and 24 years, today’s generation of young people is the largest in human history. As the future leaders and drivers of growth, productivity and innovation, young people are our greatest assets, and investment in their health and wellbeing has social, economic and other benefits that continue across the lifespan and into the next generation. In this course we will adopt a life-course framework to take a holistic view of youth health and wellbeing. We will explore changing patterns of adolescent health and development, including why adolescence is starting earlier and ending later; how puberty and adolescent brain development may shape future health; and how what happens in adolescence can affect the start to life for the next generation. We’ll also look at the major health and social issues affecting young people and ways of addressing these through policy, practice and programming. COURSE FORMAT: This course comprises short video lectures and interviews, required and recommended readings, online discussion, quizzes and written assignments. There is no required text for this course and all readings are provided. DO I HAVE TO PAY FOR THIS COURSE? No- you may access 100% of material in this course for free. You are also welcome to do as much or as little of the course as you like, including all (or none!) of the assessment tasks- it all depends on your learning goals. The option to pay for this course is there for those who wish to receive a Course Certificate as evidence of completion (which does require you to attempt and successfully pass the assessment tasks). WHO IS THIS COURSE FOR? This course will be relevant for anyone with an interest in the health and wellbeing of young people. You do not need to be of any particular personal or professional background to benefit from this course, but having some basic undergraduate study experience will be helpful to your learning (particularly if in a health related field). WHAT IS THE MOST INTERESTING THING I'LL LEARN IF I TAKE THIS COURSE? You’ll learn how so much of what happens during adolescence can impact not only the future health of individuals, but the health of the next generation as well. You’ll develop a greater understanding of the key factors impacting upon youth health and learn how to be a better advocate for the health and wellbeing of young people. View the MOOC promotional video here: http://tinyurl.com/z5l4mod...

Top reviews

VN

Apr 30, 2021

This is an excellent short course which I highly recommended to anyone who is interesting in addressing Adolescents. I learned a lot about the health and wellbeing of Adolescent

AK

May 4, 2021

The course was really an enlightening one, I thoroughly enjoyed it and It indeed gave me a broader view and more insights into the field of Adolescent Health.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 39 Reviews for Global Adolescent Health

By umang p s

Jun 23, 2017

Excellent course for those who have interest in the adolescent health. Everything has been so simplified. Highly recommended..

By Joshua O

May 17, 2020

This an excellent course for any professional (practicing and upcoming) interested in addressing the health and wellbeing of young people!

By Sanuththara U

Dec 20, 2020

Learned So so much! Thank you team for this course! I definitely became a better adolescent mental health worker following this course❤️

By Rosemarie L

Oct 17, 2019

Very informative course presenting a very many different guest speaker perspectives. Slides were very clear and easy to follow

By Santhi S

Jun 6, 2019

I loved doing this course. Wish to enrol in Graduate Diploma in Adolescent Medicine in the next intake

By Thabani M

Jun 3, 2019

Had a great learning experience and i am a better social worker now especially in dealing with youth

By Dr S K

Dec 17, 2017

A Fantastic approach to Adolescent Medicine! Adheres to Best Practice.

Highly recommended!

By Loretta E

Oct 27, 2021

The course on Global Adolescent Health is a must take for anyone working with and for adolescents as it creates a deeper understanding on this life phase, the determinants on their health and behaviour, and how this can be addressed at different structural level. The facilitators did an extensive work to make all sessions of the course simplified even for one not in the medical field, while the interviews with professionals on topics discussed creates an inner depth of understanding as experience from the fields are shared - an efficient means to relate closely on new lessons gained.

By Dianne C B

Aug 8, 2021

I really enjoyed this course. The sessions were in bit size pieces so that I could fit them into my busy day. The interviews with the international specialists were a highlight. It really consolidated some of the issues that I have been thinking about in my work, and challenged me to look at what we are doing now, and some changes that we could make in our work with adolescents.

By Catherine B

Aug 17, 2020

I thoroughly enjoyed this course, the content, the context, and the lecturers were wonderful. I am an educator with the adolescent age group plus a parent of three teenagers, so this course was really key for me in both professional and personal aspects. Highly recommend.

By Angasyege K

May 12, 2018

This course is so important for people who are managing adolescent sexual and reproductive health programs. I do recommend to have topics on entrepreneurship to assist adolescent in prevention on of bad behaviours such as al

By Elonna F C

Aug 14, 2019

This course has not only sparked up a deeper desire to impact the adolescent in my home country but has feed me with extensive knowledge and information on the importance of taking adolescent health very crucial.

By María J r

Aug 19, 2020

Great course!!! Interesting topics exposed in a clear and deep way that allow to delve into adolescent health and learn how to address problems in this area effectively for each context.

By Nuwan G

Apr 30, 2021

This is an excellent short course which I highly recommended to anyone who is interesting in addressing Adolescents. I learned a lot about the health and wellbeing of Adolescent

By Ayokunle K

May 5, 2021

The course was really an enlightening one, I thoroughly enjoyed it and It indeed gave me a broader view and more insights into the field of Adolescent Health.

By Stacy K

Dec 19, 2019

The course was formulated in a way that is easy to understand and resonate with. I am already applying what i learnt at work!

By Katherine M

Oct 23, 2019

Fabulous course! Logical, informative and easy to engage with. I have learnt and reflected on so much.

By hemali J

Jun 30, 2021

Excellent course. It was very informative and useful to address adolescent health issues in a country

By Ridwaanullah I A

Oct 21, 2019

An eye opening course into adolescent health, challenges and opportunities for intervention.

By Bakhodir

Aug 31, 2018

This is an excellent course for those who wants to start adolescent health progrmame!

By Trudy J

Feb 21, 2017

Excellent course! Great information and guidance for anyone interested in this field.

By Natalie B

Aug 5, 2017

An excellent course - informative, insightful, collaborative, flexible! loved it!!!

By Rajami B M

Aug 19, 2020

I would like to recommend this course to other colleagues. Highly commendable.

By Arli G O

Aug 2, 2016

Great course! It covers adolescent health from different perspectives.

By Shilpa S

Aug 23, 2020

excellent. highly recommend this course. superb!

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder