YT
Aug 16, 2016
I love this course because it gives a basic knowledge of Chinese medicine. It enhances my understanding towards the complex concepts.
MW
Jul 21, 2016
A wonderful course. I totally enjoyed it and have learned so much! Thank you!
By Ying T•
Aug 17, 2016
I love this course because it gives a basic knowledge of Chinese medicine. It enhances my understanding towards the complex concepts.
By Manyee W•
Jul 22, 2016
A wonderful course. I totally enjoyed it and have learned so much! Thank you!
By Chao Y•
Jun 18, 2016
通过学习这门课程，我认识了什么是中医和中药。了解和掌握了部分中药的属性。很有意思，也很有价值。很感谢
By 刘珊•
Jun 16, 2016
杨老师讲得非常引人入胜，就是知识点略显浅显，如果能继续开课深入一点讲解就更好了！
By Jacy M•
Mar 31, 2017
Extremely informative course though the English subtitles for certain lectures were a bit confusing and the large number of peer-graded assignments were tedious to complete.
By Fok s k•
Sep 21, 2015
Good for understanding the philosophy of Chinese Herb concept. To maintain a good health, one should understand the external causes of disease (under Chinese concept) and then why and how our food and Chinese herb can adjust your internal balance back to healthy condition.
By 李玉藴•
May 2, 2022
透過本課程的學習,打開了我對中醫的一些認知觀念,開啟了對此門知識的興趣,特別是日常生活的運用,若對自身健康管理有興趣的人,不妨進到課程中學習
By Magi1107•
Jan 7, 2017
非常棒的课程，老师也讲得很细致，对于想要学习中药知识的朋友来说，是非常不错的入门课程。
By KarenZhao•
Jun 19, 2016
杨教授的讲解通俗易懂，非常吸引人去了解中药，希望杨教授能有更多更深的关于中药的课程！
By ding•
Aug 30, 2015
Very good teacher, explicit explanations.
By 华梓强•
Aug 21, 2015
A good way to learn chinese culture
By Chong Y J•
Dec 1, 2017
很棒的课程~~让初学的我能循序渐进的开始学习，这是个很好的起步~！
By 刘汉森•
Sep 3, 2015
让我了解到中药的许多常识。虽然很多中药的作用都忘记了，但挺有趣的。
By Charlotte J L•
Jun 16, 2019
对中药介绍的很全面，从背景到基础的中药知识都有，上课的时候很喜欢
By Emily Q L•
May 23, 2016
quite good course, learn a lot
By Wang Y•
Aug 9, 2016
very interesting course！！！
By 汶浩 王•
Feb 22, 2016
很好，帮我了解中药的性质，还这么清晰透彻。
By Yan W•
May 11, 2016
课程太短了，太短了！内容很好！
By 郝静•
Sep 5, 2017
课程不错，让我感谢老师!
By Ck T•
Oct 2, 2017
practical
By Jouyu Y•
Nov 11, 2016
讓人收穫滿滿的課！
By Deleted A•
Jan 19, 2017
老师讲的很棒
By Xin T•
Feb 15, 2016
不错 很易懂
By syen•
Jan 30, 2016
很好
By Anna T Y•
May 23, 2020
A comprehensive course for individuals who want to know more about Chinese Medicine.