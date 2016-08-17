Chevron Left
《杏林探宝——认知中药》是由上海中医药大学推出的一门关于中药学的慕课课程，由上海中医药大学杨柏灿教授主讲。 上海中医药大学（Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine）的前身是上海中医学院，创建于1956年，是新中国诞生后国家首批建立的四所中医药高等院校之一，也是上海市属高校中唯一的一所医科类重点特色院校。 中药学根植于中华文化，是中医药学的重要组成部分，也凝聚着中华文明的精髓。其悠久的历史，卓越的防病治病效果，较少的毒副作用，成为中华民族防病治病不可或缺的选择。同时，中药的作用也日益引起国际社会的关注和重视。但不可否认，对中药的认识和应用存在着一些不容忽视的误区与盲区，非常有必要采取一定的方式，通过合适的平台传播、普及中药知识，使人们对中药有一个更为全面准确的认识，并能合理应用，让中药为人类的健康保健发挥更大的作用。...

By Ying T

Aug 17, 2016

I love this course because it gives a basic knowledge of Chinese medicine. It enhances my understanding towards the complex concepts.

By Manyee W

Jul 22, 2016

A wonderful course. I totally enjoyed it and have learned so much! Thank you!

By Chao Y

Jun 18, 2016

通过学习这门课程，我认识了什么是中医和中药。了解和掌握了部分中药的属性。很有意思，也很有价值。很感谢

By 刘珊

Jun 16, 2016

杨老师讲得非常引人入胜，就是知识点略显浅显，如果能继续开课深入一点讲解就更好了！

By Jacy M

Mar 31, 2017

Extremely informative course though the English subtitles for certain lectures were a bit confusing and the large number of peer-graded assignments were tedious to complete.

By Fok s k

Sep 21, 2015

Good for understanding the philosophy of Chinese Herb concept. To maintain a good health, one should understand the external causes of disease (under Chinese concept) and then why and how our food and Chinese herb can adjust your internal balance back to healthy condition.

By 李玉藴

May 2, 2022

透過本課程的學習,打開了我對中醫的一些認知觀念,開啟了對此門知識的興趣,特別是日常生活的運用,若對自身健康管理有興趣的人,不妨進到課程中學習

By Magi1107

Jan 7, 2017

非常棒的课程，老师也讲得很细致，对于想要学习中药知识的朋友来说，是非常不错的入门课程。

By KarenZhao

Jun 19, 2016

杨教授的讲解通俗易懂，非常吸引人去了解中药，希望杨教授能有更多更深的关于中药的课程！

By ding

Aug 30, 2015

Very good teacher, explicit explanations.

By 华梓强

Aug 21, 2015

A good way to learn chinese culture

By Chong Y J

Dec 1, 2017

很棒的课程~~让初学的我能循序渐进的开始学习，这是个很好的起步~！

By 刘汉森

Sep 3, 2015

让我了解到中药的许多常识。虽然很多中药的作用都忘记了，但挺有趣的。

By Charlotte J L

Jun 16, 2019

对中药介绍的很全面，从背景到基础的中药知识都有，上课的时候很喜欢

By Emily Q L

May 23, 2016

quite good course, learn a lot

By Wang Y

Aug 9, 2016

very interesting course！！！

By 汶浩 王

Feb 22, 2016

很好，帮我了解中药的性质，还这么清晰透彻。

By Yan W

May 11, 2016

课程太短了，太短了！内容很好！

By 郝静

Sep 5, 2017

课程不错，让我感谢老师!

By Ck T

Oct 2, 2017

practical

By Jouyu Y

Nov 11, 2016

讓人收穫滿滿的課！

By Deleted A

Jan 19, 2017

老师讲的很棒

By Xin T

Feb 15, 2016

不错 很易懂

By syen

Jan 30, 2016

很好

By Anna T Y

May 23, 2020

A comprehensive course for individuals who want to know more about Chinese Medicine.

